Tinubu Advocates Renewed Democratic Trust as Ajimobi’s Legacy Takes Centrstage 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to unite and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general election, describing such unity as the best tribute to the late former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The president was represented by the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, at the 8th Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable with the theme, “Pathways to Electoral Credibility: Performing Political Parties, Re-Engineering Citizens, and Restoring Trust in Nigerian Democracy,” held, at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan.

The event, organised by the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation in collaboration with the University of Ibadan Institute, also marked the 76th posthumous birthday of the former Oyo State governor and erstwhile deputy National Chairman of the APC.

Tinubu described Ajimobi as a committed progressive, whose dedication to democratic governance was never in doubt.

“We are gathered here today not in sorrow, but to celebrate the indelible memory and monumental contributions of this great son of Ibadan and the Yoruba race. Ajimobi served the great people of Oyo State and Nigeria with distinction, uncommon dedication and zeal,” he said.

The president recalled Ajimobi’s achievements as governor, saying he “brought great progress to the state and unleashed a successful infrastructure revolution in all sectors through his urban renewal programme,” while also restoring peace by dismantling structures that had earned the state an “ugly tag.”

He noted that Ajimobi’s re-election broke the second-term jinx in Oyo State and underscored the depth of transformation under his administration, stating that the former governor shared his belief that leadership sometimes required tough decisions that might cause initial discomfort but deliver long-term development.

Speaking on the achievements of his administration, Tinubu stated that recent economic reforms by his administration were already yielding results.

“Our GDP is growing, inflation is tumbling down and improvement is being witnessed in fiscal deficit,” he said, noting that companies had returned to profitability and investment levels had risen.

He assured Nigerians that new tax laws, to be implemented from next year, would bring relief, adding: “The laws come with good news to the poor, the low-income earners as well as small businesses,” explaining that food, medication, education, agriculture and shared transportation would be exempt from burdensome taxes.

Referencing the theme of the roundtable, Tinubu said citizens must continue to invest trust in Nigeria’s democracy.

He commended Ajimobi’s widow, Chief (Mrs) Fatima Florence Ajimobi, describing her husband as “a devoted family man blessed with a warm and witty sense of humour,” just as he urged APC members in Oyo State to work together to reclaim power in 2027.

“This is achievable. And this must be achieved,” he added.

While delivering a lecture on the theme of the roundtable, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, warned that declining voter turnout reflected a loss of confidence in the system, describing as worrisome, the drop from 69 per cent turnout in 2003 to 25 per cent in the 2023 election.

“There is nothing worse to preserve a system than when a sizable proportion of the population begins to lose faith and trust in the system,” he said.

Gambari said democracy could only thrive when Nigerians saw themselves first as Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences.

“Those to whom responsibilities are handed to must also make us proud of their activities. We have to see in them the vision of our future,” he stated.

He warned that election rigging benefited no one, adding: “You can rig election and win; the consequences are disastrous.”

He ruled out military rule and one-party dominance as alternatives, saying prolonged military rule could not sustain democratic institutions and that a one-party system would not endure.

“Nigeria is too full of ambitious politicians that one party cannot contain. It will not happen and if it happens, it will lead to disaster and should be avoided,” he said, citing the collapse of one-party socialist systems at the end of the Cold War.

He identified voter apathy, lack of internal party democracy, distrust in party leadership and unfulfilled promises as persistent challenges to electoral credibility.

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, represented by his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal, described the roundtable as a fitting platform to honour the legacy of the late former governor and to engage critically with issues central to Nigeria’s democratic development.

He said Ajimobi made enduring contributions to governance in Oyo State and left behind lessons that transcended partisan politics.

Makinde noted that the theme of the roundtable was timely, particularly at a period when citizens’ confidence in democratic institutions was being tested.

He said rebuilding trust in democracy required sincerity, accountability and inclusive governance from political leaders, stressing that electoral credibility could only be achieved when political parties practised internal democracy and fulfilled promises made to the electorate.

The governor added that successive administrations had a responsibility to deepen democratic values by promoting peaceful political engagement and ensuring that governance delivered tangible benefits to the people.

Mrs. Ajimobi in her welcome address, thanked the president for what she described as his loyalty and consistent support for the roundtable.

She said Tinubu had demonstrated commitment “not only through his consecutive representation at the roundtable, but through his continued support, genuine commitment and intentional pursuit of the principles of good governance and democracy, both before and during his presidency.”