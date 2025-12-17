Kogi Govt Uncovers Massive Arms Cache in Hideouts, Declares War on Criminals

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Kogi State Government, has said it has discovered a massive cache of arms and ammunition from criminal hideouts following a decisive joint security operation carried out in the state.

Governor Usman Ododo of the state disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Lokoja, stating that the operation was the outcome of over a week of sustained, intelligence-driven surveillance by security agencies working in firm coordination with the state government.

Ododo explained that the renewed and aggressive crackdown on criminal elements was further galvanised after his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who charged him to intensify security efforts rather than seek accolades.

“When I met Mr. President, I expected commendation, but he told me to go back and do more for my people. That statement re-energised me. We immediately regrouped, met with the security agencies, harmonised our strategies, and acted decisively on credible intelligence,” he said.

According to him, security operatives executed a coordinated overnight operation that uncovered a major criminal enclave where a significant stockpile of weapons was concealed.

Although no arrests were made during the raid, Ododo described the recovery of the arms as a major and strategic breakthrough in the fight against crime.

He attributed the persistence of criminal activities to Kogi State’s strategic geography, stressing that the state shared boundaries with 10 states and served as a critical corridor with multiple entry and exit routes.

“Kogi State is fully alerted. The DSS, the police, the military, the navy, and all other security agencies are working relentlessly, day and night. We will never bow to criminals, and we will never negotiate with them.”

The governor, however, called on residents to actively support security agencies by providing timely, accurate, and credible information, assuring the public of the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

The governor urged citizens not to panic, assuring them that the situation was under control and advising residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear.