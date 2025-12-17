I See Tinubu Seeking to Be Nigeria’s Life President, Bishop Adeoye Says in Prophecy

•Urges sober celebrations at Christmas

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Acting Nuncio of World Bishops Council (WBC) in Africa, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has warned of the possibility of President Bola Tinubu seeking to be Nigeria’s life president.

He also called on Christians in Nigeria to quietly celebrate this year’s Yuletide.

This he said should be done in memories of thousands of souls murdered in the country by bandits and terrorists and in sympathies with thousands of others who were still held in their captivities and being tortured day and night.

Bishop Adeoye, founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth International Ministries and presently the International Communications Director of Worldwide Anglican Church, in a statement in Osogbo, yesterday, urged Christians to fervently pray for their persecutors for changes of heart.

“If Christ is here today, would he asked for the heads of his enemies? No, he will rather chose to pray for them, and urge them to repent their devilish atrocities” he said.

On the political situation in the country, Adeoye stated: “I strongly perceived that there will be changes in the nation’s political landscape with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu eyeing to become Nigeria’s first life president.

“The present clandestine moves are far beyond 2027 tactics; they are attempts to alter the rule of the game and make one man a life president. These plans are bigger than a second term move, it is a life time hidden agenda. We see the signs everyday and let those who have ears listen carefully.

“With the oppositions hammered and broken, the judiciary and the legislative now on their knees and key institutions such as the military and the paramilitary forces and the electoral umpire are under firm control. What else will stop this move?

“Where are the so called activists? They are muted and already thrown under the bridge. Soon, propagandists will fully be mobilised and empowered. They will tell us examples of two countries that are stable, powerful and fully developed.

“They will tell you China and Russia are modern societies whose leaders are not being changed often. Spiritualists and marabouts are really here to declare the voices of the gods that only one man has the mandate forever.

“Tribal lords and bootlickers will emerge like locusts from the east. They are going to tag those who refused to support this move as the enemies of the nation. Everyone must fall in line because no one has ever done what this one man did,” he stated.

The cleric warned that whosoever was involved in any plan that could lead to the disintegration of the country should henceforth stop it, noting that nothing was secret before the Almighty.

Bishop Adeoye, however, urged Tinubu to bury such adream, saying it portended danger for the existence of Nigeria.