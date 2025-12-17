Ganduje Shelves Plan to Establish Independent Hisbah in Kano 

Following a stakeholders’ consultative meeting across the 44 local government areas of Kano State, former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has withdrawn his plan to establish an independent Hisbah in the state.

During the meeting held at Tinubu campaign office, yesterday, in Kano, attended by the APC stakeholders and the State Security Service, Ganduje was convinced to abandon his plan in the interest of peace.

In a statement by Alhaji Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, on behalf of Ganduje, he said, “the attempt for the establishment of an independent Hisba group in Kano State has been withdrawn and suspended.

“The decision was following widespread outcry that trailed the attempt to establish the Independent Hisba group and the intervention of stakeholders especially the Kano State Government and department of State Services as well as the former executive Governor of Kano state Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje to ensure Peace and stability.”

The statement revealed that the meeting has resolved the suspension of the establishment of an independent Hisba Fisabilillah to allow the Kano government look into series of allegations against Kano State Hisba Commission.

The statement added that the meeting reiterated the importance of respecting constituted authority and resolved to cooperate with security agencies for the maintenance of law and order, as well as ensuring safety in Kano State and the country at large.