FAAC Disburses N1.923tn November Allocation as Federation Revenue Grosses N2.343tn

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Monday, disbursed a total sum of N1.928 trillion to the three tiers of government for the month of November, from a gross total of N2.343 trillion.

The disbursement was done at the monthly meeting of the committee in Abuja, and chaired by Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The N1.928 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.403 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N485.838 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N39.646 billion.

A communique issued at the meeting revealed that the federal government received N747.159 billion, the states received N601.731 billion, and the local government councils got N445.266 billion, while the oil producing states received N134.355 billion, being 13 per cent derivation for mineral revenue.

The sum of N84.251 billion was for the cost of collection, while N330.625 billion was allocated for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds

Gross revenue available from VAT for the month of November 2025 was N563.042 billion, as against N719.827 billion distributed in the preceding month, a decrease of N156.785 billion.

From the amount, the sum of N22.522 billion was allocated for the cost of collection while N54.682 billion went to Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

The remaining sum of N485.838 billion was distributed to the three tiers of government.

From the shared amount, the federal government got N72.876 billion, states received N242.919 billion, while local government councils got N170.043 billion.

The communique showed that the Gross Statutory Revenue of N1.736 trillion received for the month of November was lower than the sum of N2.164 trillion garnered in the previous month by N427.969 billion.

From the stated amount, the sum of N59.993 billion was allocated for the cost of collection and N273.925 billion for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

The balance of N1.403 trillion was distributed to the three tiers of government: the federal government received N668.336 billion, states received N338.989 billion, while the sum of N261.346 billion was allocated to local councils, and N134.355 billion went to mineral producing states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

Also, the sum of N43.400 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three tiers of government.

The federal government received N5.947 billion, states got N19.823 billion, and local government councils received N13.876 billion.

The sum of N1.736 billion was allocated for cost of collection, while the sum of N2.018 billion was given to Transfers, Refunds and Savings.

In the reference month of November, the communique revealed that Excise Duty increased moderately, while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT), Companies Income Tax (CIT) on Upstream Activities, Company Income Tax (CIT)/CGT and SDT, Oil and Gas Royalties, Import Duty, CET Levies, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and fees recorded substantial drop.

No explanation was given for the decrease.