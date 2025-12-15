Telecommunication: Mobile Tech, Catalyst for Nation’s Economic Devt, Says AMPAT National President 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Mobile technology has been described as a strong catalyst that drives the engine of economic development in the country and today’s world.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of new executive members of the Association of mobile phone and Allied products traders of Nigeria (AMPAT) Osun State Chapter, the National President, Hon. Musa Mamsa, stressed that mobile phone and allied products sector has become one of the strongest pillars of commerce in modern society.

He posited that from communication to digital trade, from financial inclusion to security, mobile technology drives the engine of development in all ramifications.

He said the association was founded with a clear national mission which includes protection of members interests of mobile phone and gadgets, promotion of ethical business practices, organizing the industry under a unified and credible structure and to ensure support system and a pathway to progress.

Also speaking at the event, the outgoing Chairman of Osun State Chapter, Elias Adeyinka, said the association has promoted the business of the members, strengthened unity, and ensured lasting peace and cooperation among traders across the state.

He pointed out that the notable achievements of the association include security of members through Swift intervention and support from the state’s security agencies, as perpetrators were apprehended accordingly.

Adeyinka contended the association had deepened engagement with the state government and the people of Osun through advocacy, public awareness on the benefits of mobile technology.

The outgoing Chairman stressed that the association aspired that in the years to come, the association will contribute meaningfully to the economic and social development of Osun State and Nigeria through impactful developmental projects.

However, in his own remarks the new Chairman of the Association, Oseni Taofeek pledged to prioritize the welfare and interests of members.

He equally promised to foster unity, drive progress, tackle challenges, seize opportunities and work tirelessly to promote trade and commerce.

The chairman however urged members to assist in building a stronger and more prosperous society.