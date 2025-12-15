NLC Recognises Inuwa Yahaya’s Workers’ Welfare, Gombe Starts Labour House Devt

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has acknowledged Gombe State’s labour-related policies, particularly the implementation of the National Minimum Wage as well as the regular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities to retirees in the state.

The remarks were made, weekend, by the National President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, at the official flag-off of the Gombe State Labour House, a project designed to provide the organised labour with a befitting secretariat after decades of operating without a permanent one.

Ajaero described Gombe as one of Nigeria’s relatively young states that has surpassed many of its peers in development, despite operating with modest financial allocations.

“Gombe is truly living up to its name. The state is endowed with mineral resources, and from what we have seen, it also possesses strong human capital – two essential ingredients for sustainable development,” he said.

He particularly praised the governor, Inuwa Yahaya, for the regular payment of workers’ entitlements, noting that many states across the federation were still grappling with unpaid gratuities and pensions.

“God bless you, Your Excellency for the consistent and regular payment of workers’ entitlements and backlog gratuities. Not all states are doing this,” Ajaero remarked.

According to him, Yahaya’s prioritisation of workers’ welfare has translated into visible development outcomes, even in the face of limited federal allocations.

“With the implementation of the minimum wage, you gave workers food. With this Labour House, you are giving workers shelter, something they have lacked for over 30 years,” he added.

In his remarks, Yahaya described workers as indispensable partners in governance, stressing that their welfare has remained a central focus of his administration since assuming office in 2019.

“From the very beginning of this administration, workers have remained indispensable companions in our collective journey of development. The workforce is a critical stakeholder in governance, and we have ensured that no worker is left behind,” the governor said.

He explained that the government has sustained a culture of dialogue, mutual understanding, and shared responsibility with organised labour, a strategy he said has helped to strengthen industrial harmony and productivity across the state.

Yahaya recalled that Gombe was among the first states in the country to implement the National Minimum Wage, despite limited resources, describing the move as a deliberate investment in human capital development.

He further outlined key reforms aimed at improving efficiency in the public service, including the establishment of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, regular training and capacity-building programmes, and the introduction of a biometric attendance system to enhance accountability.