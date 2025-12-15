NAF Airstrikes Disrupt Terrorist Logistics Hub in Southern Tumbuns

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a precision airstrike on a key terrorist logistics hub at Dabar Masara in the Southern Tumbuns, dealing a significant blow to terrorist supply and mobility networks in the area.

The operation, executed on December 14, 2025, was an Air Interdiction (AI) mission conducted by the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, following credible intelligence that identified the location as a terrorist workshop and a centre of sustained movement by armed elements.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the mission was preceded by coordinated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities, which revealed repeated terrorist activity and a concentration of vehicles deliberately concealed under vegetation.

“Prior ISR missions confirmed persistent terrorist movement within the area, as well as a significant number of vehicles hidden under foliage, clearly identifying the location as an active terrorist logistics hub,” Ejodame said.

He explained that additional surveillance conducted on the day of the operation further validated the intelligence, with terrorists observed manoeuvring within the target area and around the concealed vehicles.

“Following positive identification and strict compliance with the Rules of Engagement, NAF aircraft engaged the targets.

“Post-strike battle damage assessment confirmed the destruction of the identified vehicles and the neutralisation of terrorist elements at the location,” Ejodame stated.

He noted that the successful operation underscores the NAF’s continued commitment to intelligence-driven and precision air operations in support of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and improve security across affected regions of the country.