ADC: Tax MoU Strengthens Tinubu’s French Connection, Not Nigeria’s Interests

*Says govt should make full disclosure or terminate agreement

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised concerns over the recent digital tax agreement between Nigeria and France, saying while it supported efforts to modernise the country’s tax system, the process by which the deal was reached raised serious questions about transparency, national sovereignty, and the protection of Nigerians’ data.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party called for full public disclosure of the details of the agreement or its immediate termination.

The ADC said it carefully reviewed expert’s opinions on the recent agreement on digital tax reform and revenue administration signed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on behalf of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, with the Government of France.

According to the spokesman of the ADC, ”Quite significantly, we note the overwhelming concern that the agreement potentially endangers Nigeria’s data security and exposes strategic national economic information to foreign exploitation.

”Attempts by the FIRS to explain these concerns away have failed to convince anyone that the agreement was done in the nation’s best interest, especially given the manner in which it was hurriedly and secretly package.”

Abdullahi said tax matters were about business, not charity, adding that, ”In entering into this business agreement, the FIRS has told us what Nigeria stands to benefit. However, it has failed to tell us what France stands to benefit from this deal.

”Why did the Federal Government of Nigeria enter into a serious agreement such as this, which potentially infringes on national security and sovereignty, without public disclosure of its full terms, without open engagement with the National Assembly, and without any meaningful effort to carry Nigerians along?

”More fundamentally, we cannot ignore the broader political context of this agreement. Across West Africa, France’s role and influence are being openly questioned.

“Former French colonies are loosening or severing their neo-colonial ties with the country. Yet, under the Bola Tinubu administration, Nigeria appears to have become more Francophone than the French.

”Nigeria’s local content policy was designed to encourage the development of national human capital and to reduce capital flight by promoting domestic industries, especially in the provision of services.

“With the plethora of competent and globally acclaimed national service providers in this sector, why does President Tinubu prefer to promote his French connection rather than local capacities?” he stated