Osimhen Becomes First African to  Win GQ Türkiye Sportsman of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen on Thursday added another landmark achievement to his stellar career after clinching the Sportsman of the Year award at the 2025 GQ Türkiye Men of the Year ceremony in Istanbul.

The win is historic, making him the first African ever to take home a GQ Türkiye honour in any category.

The prestigious event, which celebrates cultural influencers and outstanding achievers across entertainment, fashion, arts and sport, highlighted the transformative impact Osimhen has had since joining Galatasaray — first on loan, and later permanently.

Osimhen’s performances in Turkey have been nothing short of sensational.

Last season, he recorded an extraordinary 37 goals and eight assists, powering Galatasaray to both the Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup. The feat places him in rare company; only two other footballers in the past decade — Wesley Sneijder and Mauro Icardi — have earned the same GQ Türkiye honour, both Galatasaray legends in their own right.

His brilliance has carried into the current season. With 11 goals in 14 matches, Osimhen remains central to Galatasaray’s push to retain their top-of-the-table status. His fierce work-rate, clinical finishing and commanding presence have cemented his reputation as one of the most influential foreign players in the history of Turkish football.

In his acceptance speech, Osimhen thanked the organisers and paid tribute to the Galatasaray community that has embraced him.

“I want to say a big thank you to GQ. I can’t forget my Galatasaray family. This means so much to me and my family. I appreciate everyone who has supported me up to this hour. I will continue to do my best for my family, for Galatasaray, and for fans all over the world.”

Osimhen’s journey has been marked by historic milestones.

He became the African Footballer of the Year in 2023, the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu.

From his title-winning exploits in Italy to his record-breaking form in Turkey, Osimhen continues to redefine global expectations of Nigerian football excellence. His latest GQ triumph further cements his place as one of Africa’s most influential athletes of the modern era.