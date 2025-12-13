Cleric Warns FG against Wasting Resources Negotiating with Terrorists

Prophet Sam Olu Alo, Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, with branches in Nigeria and abroad, has urged the Federal Government to stop offering money to bandits and terrorists during negotiations.

He said providing good leadership, inclusive governance, and development-focused policies remains the most effective remedy for insecurity.

Speaking with journalists in Ekiti while distributing relief items worth N10 million to widows, orphans and indigent students, Prophet Alo argued that while repentant bandits may be given the opportunity to explain the reasons for their actions, government must refrain from paying them and instead focus on rehabilitating those who genuinely turn away from crime.

“There is room for genuine repentance,” he said. “But I am against negotiations where bandits are offered money. If they explain that they act because of marginalisation, the government can focus on developing such areas. But paying them ransom only shows government incapacity. Such things cannot happen in America.”

The cleric added that insecurity is fueled by unemployment and lack of proper education, insisting that funds allegedly used to negotiate with bandits could have been better invested in job creation, infrastructure and industries.

Prophet Alo, who has sustained humanitarian outreaches for 15 years, said helping the needy brings him joy.

“I am happiest when I see joy on the faces of widows and orphans,” he stated. “Some people question why I spend so much on charity, but it is unwise for anyone to gather wealth without knowing who will inherit it tomorrow.”

He praised “white people” for their culture of compassion and urged wealthy Nigerians to cultivate the spirit of giving. He also emphasised that assisting the less privileged is a Biblical command and a form of true worship.

Prophet Alo warned citizens against exchanging their votes for inducements, noting that some politicians offer gifts through NGOs that disappear after elections.

“Our people must be wiser. These little items used to lure them only help wrong candidates win elections,” he said.

Reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the withdrawal of excessive security details from VIPs, Prophet Alo said the move would make privileged Nigerians appreciate the insecurity ordinary citizens face daily.

“Those uncomfortable with the directive will now realise the need to work hard in providing security for all,” he added.

He urged Nigerians to demand accountability, saying: “Governors and lawmakers receive huge allocations. Citizens must demand good governance and dividends of democracy.”

Beneficiaries of Prophet Alo’s scholarship and empowerment programmes described him as a “great helper of the needy.”

Amina Jinadu, a Muslim student of the Federal Teaching Hospital Secondary School, Ido-Ekiti, said she was grateful for the lifeline and encouraged other students to study hard.

Other scholarship recipients — including Abiodun Deborah Oluwafisayomi and Adeola Eunice Ayomiposi — expressed gratitude and said the programme motivates them to work harder academically.

Among the 3,500 widows who received food items, clothing and financial support, Mrs. Felicia Olajide from Osi-Ekiti and Mrs. Victoria Ajayi from Usi-Ekiti praised the cleric’s generosity, praying for continued blessings on his ministry.

Deaconess Modupe Ogunbusuyi, Matron of Adamimogo Worldwide, said Prophet Alo sponsors WAEC fees, scholarships and welfare schemes annually with support from partners in the U.S., UK, EU, Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

Deaconess Olubummi Omole added: “If we had more men of God like Prophet Alo, many Nigerians would not be suffering.”

Adamimogo Partners from the U.S. and other countries also supported the ministry by providing free medical services in Lagos and Ekiti. Led by Dr. Fawoya Olufemi, the medical team delivered services worth over N6 million, including free check-ups, drugs and distribution of 5,000 eyeglasses.