  • Saturday, 13th December, 2025

Armed Robbers Strike in Daylight Robbery in Ilorin

Nigeria | 12 hours ago

.Cart away 4 cartoons of unspecified millions of naira

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Four-man armed robbery gang yesterday struck in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, shooting sporadically before carting away unspecified millions of naira from an unsuspecting victim.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened along Murtala Mohammed Way, Ilorin, where the offices of some major national newspapers  are located.

The dare-devil masked gunmen it was gathered drove in an ash-colour Toyota Corolla with faded number plate.

During the robbery operations, a former Chairman of the Kwara NUJ and state correspondent for The New Telegraph newspaper, Elder Stephen Oni, got injured while scampering for safety.

Sources said that the armed robbery gang have been trailing their victim to the spot where they eventually opened fire on him before carting away monies stuffed in four big cartons.

It was gathered that the robbers rained bullets on their lone victim’s grey-colour Toyota Sienna from behind to deflate the two left tyres.

After being forced to stop, the three masked men appeared while a man was sighted at the wheel ready for get away.

The three men shot sporadically into the air to scare off intruders who were at that time, scampering for cover for safety.

Though no life was lost, stray bullets, however, caught the driver on arm as well as the stray bullets passed through the front and back windshields and the vehicle’s body.

“They unpacked the cartons full of money from the grey colour Toyota Sienna into their own Toyota Corolla before driving away,” an eyewitness recalled.

Another eyewitness lamented that while it lasted, no policeman was seen. “Neither during the operation, nor after it,” he said.

When the state police command was contacted, a senior police officer confirmed the incident too.

The officer said that the police detectives have been working round to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.