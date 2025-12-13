Armed Robbers Strike in Daylight Robbery in Ilorin

.Cart away 4 cartoons of unspecified millions of naira

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Four-man armed robbery gang yesterday struck in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, shooting sporadically before carting away unspecified millions of naira from an unsuspecting victim.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened along Murtala Mohammed Way, Ilorin, where the offices of some major national newspapers are located.

The dare-devil masked gunmen it was gathered drove in an ash-colour Toyota Corolla with faded number plate.

During the robbery operations, a former Chairman of the Kwara NUJ and state correspondent for The New Telegraph newspaper, Elder Stephen Oni, got injured while scampering for safety.

Sources said that the armed robbery gang have been trailing their victim to the spot where they eventually opened fire on him before carting away monies stuffed in four big cartons.

It was gathered that the robbers rained bullets on their lone victim’s grey-colour Toyota Sienna from behind to deflate the two left tyres.

After being forced to stop, the three masked men appeared while a man was sighted at the wheel ready for get away.

The three men shot sporadically into the air to scare off intruders who were at that time, scampering for cover for safety.

Though no life was lost, stray bullets, however, caught the driver on arm as well as the stray bullets passed through the front and back windshields and the vehicle’s body.

“They unpacked the cartons full of money from the grey colour Toyota Sienna into their own Toyota Corolla before driving away,” an eyewitness recalled.

Another eyewitness lamented that while it lasted, no policeman was seen. “Neither during the operation, nor after it,” he said.

When the state police command was contacted, a senior police officer confirmed the incident too.

The officer said that the police detectives have been working round to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.