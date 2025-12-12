Tinubu Commends UNDP, EU, Others for Supporting 3MTT Project

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the United Nations DevelopmentProgramme (UNDP), European Union (EU), and other developments for their support in the actualisation of the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

3MTT programme is a critical part of the Renewed Hope agenda, aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone to power the digital economy and position Nigeria as a net talent exporter.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the ago Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume at the 3MTT National Impact Summit, Thursday in Abuja, applauded the development partners and the private sector for giving the programme depth and credibility.

He said, “I also recognise the private sector and development partners who have given this programme depth and credibility. IHS Towers, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Google, Microsoft, Huawei, Moniepoint, the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union have each played a part in moving this initiative forward.”

“While today’s progress is encouraging, we must remain focused on the larger goal. From inception, 3MTT was designed to scale and to drive sustained transformation of digital and technical skills across the country.

“Achieving this vision requires continued collaboration and shared commitment from government, industry and the development community and this government remains fully committed to its growth and expansion.”

In her temarks, the United Nations (UN) representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), Beatrice Eyong, commended the 3MTT) project, saying Nigeria had chosen reform over retreat.

While commending the project Eyong said, ‘Nigeria has chosen reform over retreat, courage over comfort, and the future over the past. Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria has set in motion a national transition anchored on confidence, anchored on competitiveness, and opportunity for our people, especially their youth.

“It is a signal to the world that Nigeria’s youth are ready to be the future, not wait for it. It is a statement of Nigeria’s ambition in the global digital economy.

“Nigeria’s digital economy is now being built with clarity and speed, and we see that here today.

“When leadership meets courage, history changes. UNDP and the United Nations family, we are proud to be your partner on this journey.”

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Guatier Mignot said, “The European Union is very proud to contribute to it under our Global Gateway Strategy.

“The Global Gateway is actually not about cooperation, it’s not about providing aid, it’s about leveraging investments from public and private sources, from Europe and Nigeria to create jobs and prosperity and empower the youth who are at the center of all we do in Nigeria.

“What we bring to the table is not just the funding, it’s also the EU tech business offer. Industry standards and certification opportunities pave the way for stronger commercial and economic ties between the EU and Nigeria in this sector.

“The EU tech business, economic sector, innovation and experience can help shape secure, sustainable, human-centric digital solutions for Nigeria,” he said, adding that it was a great opportunity for Nigeria and for Africa, as well as for the whole partnership.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani said the first phase of the 3MTT project produced 15,000 direct jobs with average earnings of over N250,000.

Tijani explained, “Direct jobs in terms of those that we can actually recall that got in job opportunities. The first batch of the training programme is already over 15,000. In terms of income, we’re seeing a lot of these people.

‘Some of them; their first job, are already having over 250,000 in salary.

‘For the future of this programme, we are banking on the increased private sector collaboration so that there are more job opportunities for those that are being trained.

“For a programme of this sort, significant funding is going to be required. And that funding, we must look for a strong endowment to make it happen.”