Inside the World of Ezinne Dora Okoro, Abia’s Trailblazing Sports Ambassador, Philanthropist

Ezinne Dora Okoro, the Abia State Ambassador of Sports and founder of the widely recognised Adihe Foundation, has devoted her career to empowering disadvantaged children in her Ozuitem community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State. A trained lawyer turned entrepreneur, sports agent, philanthropist and mother of three, she has steadily built a reputation for service, resilience and impact. In this exclusive interview, the Ozuitem-born advocate, who is also CEO of the Adihe Foundation and an FA-licensed football agent, speaks about her journey, her passion for education and youth development, her work in sports, and the values that continue to shape her life. Victoria Ojiako brings excerpts

Okay. Let me start from your birthday. You added another year to your age on December 3rd. How do you feel?

I feel very blessed. I am thankful to God Almighty for making me see yet another birthday. It has not been an easy journey, but He has been faithful. He has been so good to me and I am thankful to my Creator.

So, how has the journey been so far, in the past three to four decades?

Yeah, it has been beautiful. I have got three lovely boys, very responsible young boys. I am a daughter, I am a mother, I am a friend, I am a sister. I feel very blessed. And then, watching me grow is something I can’t thank God enough. He has been faithful.

So, how was your growing up?

I grew up with my mum. Basically, I was trained by my granny and my mum. I grew up in Aba, in Akure Grary. I learnt a whole lot of things from these powerful women. It has been good. I never lacked anything. I grew up fearing God, respecting my elders. That helped me a lot, a lot navigating through life. So far, so good, my growing up was amazing.

You studied Law in the popular Madonna University, but today you are into business. Do you have any regrets not practising as a lawyer?

No regret at all, because I got to do what I got to do. No regret at all. Yeah, a lot of people are looking up to me, a lot of kids. You know, a lot of people looking up to me. No regrets at all. No knowledge is lost. I gained a lot from studying law. I mean, but it is what it is. You just have to do what you have to do to balance the equation. And that was exactly what I did.

You are obviously one of the women that has done well in the last three decades. You have achieved a lot, both in real estate, you have given back to society, and in sports. What’s the motivation behind these?

It’s been very tough. You know, in the world of football, men have dominated this space. And then, for a woman like me… We have others, like the wife of the legend Eto’o. The wife is an FA sports agent. Then there are so many women out there, you know, trying to navigate through this space. Because we understand what the rhythm of football is all about. Because once you start to manage these players, you just have to have their interest at heart for them to know their fundamental rights in order to navigate through this journey. It’s been tough, very tough.

But I am happy I made it this far. And there is this ongoing project, which I don’t want to speak more on until we are done with it. Then the world will know what we have been cooking.

Well, are you satisfied with the situation of Nigerian football or sports?

I don’t want to dabble into Nigerian sports because, for me, I mean, I don’t think it’s solely my business. But I think we are not yet ready. When we are ready, we will get things right.

In your experience, what are those things you think we should focus on to get things right?

I mean, to get things right, you have to bring able, able hands, free of corruption and bribery. Getting people that are capable of doing this job, and they know the truth. So, that’s why I said I don’t want to dabble into it until we are ready. For now, we are not ready.

So, what’s the idea behind establishing the Foundation?

I mean, when my marriage crashed, I sat back, I had reflections on so many things. And I just feel that helping other kids grow will really help me to heal and to grow and to find peace, happiness again. And so, I went into it after my king installed me with the chief deskit title. And then they spoke about kids that need to be in school. And I volunteered. And ever since that, I have been doing what I need to do. So I am not the kind of person that comes to talk about all those things. But once in a while, we will talk about it because nobody forms this foundation. It’s solely my foundation. I am doing it on my own, and I am happy because God is here.

So, what is the focus of the foundation?

The foundation was established to help young kids, you know, who have basic education, both boys and girls. And then, for them to realise that education is the key and the source of life. That is the main focus, to watch them grow.

Is it restricted within your locality or is it a national cause?

For now, I am just doing it within my community. I am doing Bende Local Government Area. My mother is from Igbere. I am starting there. So the next move is going to be Ozuitem, still in Bende Local Government Area.

Naturally, women don’t seem to like football, so where and how did your interest in football begin?

We love football in my family. We talk about football a lot; my brother, mother and me. My mum is a lover of football. It’s a thing of the family.

Without any form of experience?

My brother is a lover of football; he knows practically everything about football. So, he tells me things and we read a lot. I also was able to gather a lot from my husband’s past experiences.

Let’s talk about your relationship with the state government and your position as the Ambassador of Sports in Abia State.

The governor is doing well. He is loved by the people. That is the most important thing: he is doing his job, the people love him. At least I travel—I have been travelling off and on to the East. I mean, we can all see what he has done there. You know, you can navigate from one point to the other. It’s a great achievement. I am happy. I am happy for him, and he is loved by everyone, and I love him.

It was on the media that you parted ways with your husband. Can you share your own side of the story?

Actually, there is nothing much to say because it’s energy-draining. I have not brought my family out there on the internet or this social media space other than his football, our lifestyle, my fashion, and that’s it. You know, but I feel that relationship is not really a do-or-die affair. Everybody knows where it pinches and hurts them. And I don’t think we should all stay for one to die in it, because I have got three boys to train and I have to train them by myself.

What would you say is the best lesson you’ve learned in life as a person?

Life has taught me to be very strong. Not to cry over spilled milk. This life has built me, we have made so many mistakes and are still learning but I’ve become a very strong person. I am naturally a very sensitive person. In fact, growing up, I cried over little things; but right now, no. You hardly see me cry. I have learned to be a very strong person because this is what the world wants to see. They have built me that way and there is no going back. Football itself is not for babies, it’s for strong minds. If you’re not strong physically and mentally, you will be broken along the line.