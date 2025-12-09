  • Monday, 8th December, 2025

FG to Streamline Tax Reforms, Inaugurates National Policy Implementation Committee

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has inaugurated the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja. The Committee, established by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is chaired by Mr. Joseph Tegbe, a renowned accountant and tax expert.

The committee has a mandate to drive the coherent implementation of ongoing tax reforms, strengthen inter-agency coordination, deepen public engagement, and ensure that the reforms enhance revenue generation while supporting a more competitive and resilient Nigerian economy. A key priority is to ensure broad public ownership of the reforms and build trust in the nation’s tax system through effective communication and transparent processes.

In his remarks, the Edun described the Committee’s work as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s fiscal reform process. He emphasized the importance of broad stakeholder engagement, inclusive consultation, and building public confidence to ensure successful implementation of the reforms. Speaking on behalf of the Committee, the Chairman, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in the members and reaffirmed their commitment to professionalism, transparency, and promoting shared ownership of the reform process. He assured that the Committee will work diligently to deliver outcomes that strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal sustainability and foster trust in the nation’s tax system.

