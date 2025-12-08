Tinubu to Security Agencies: Ensure Safe Return of 115 Remaining Kidnapped Niger Catholic School Students

.Welcomes return of 100 students

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday hailed the security agencies for their tireless efforts in securing the freedom of the 100 students of Papiri Catholic School in Niger State.

While expressing his joy over the safe return of the students, the President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, equally charged the security agencies to ensure the swift release of the remaining 115 students and their teachers who are still held hostage.

Tinubu assured the parents that both the federal and the Niger State governments are working closely to reunite all the abducted students with their families.

According to the President: “I have been briefed on the safe return of 100 students from the Catholic School in Niger State. I rejoice with Governor Umar Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work in ensuring the safe return of the students to their families since the unfortunate incident on November 21.

“My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims. The Federal Government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our young ones.

“From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma”.