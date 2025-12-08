Niger Gov Receives Rescued Abducted Catholic School Children

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago on Monday evening received 100 students of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary/Secondary School Papiri, Agwara local government, rescued on Sunday.

The children were brought to Government House in five buses belonging to the office of the National Security Adviser and under heavy security.

Wing Commander Abdullahi Idi Hong who represented the National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu presented the children to Governor Bago.

Idi Hong said the rescue operation was carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS),

the Army and other sister security agencies.

“This operation took two intensive weeks by the DSS, Army and other security agencies to carry out in a well coordinated manner” Idi Hong declared

He assured Nigerians that the Federal government was determined to protect all communities and called on subnational governments and traditional rulers to foster partnership towards curtailing insecurity across the country

“This administration is committed towards ensuring that schools are safe for Nigerian children to learn,” he declared

Governor Mohammed Bago, speaking after receiving the children, expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security agencies for the rescue of 100 out of the 259 students and 13 teachers.

“Today is quite fundamental in Niger State, because, this is a redefining moment for our State,” Bago said before adding that

“For those who hate praying, let’s continue to pray until the remaining students and teachers join us safely.”

He disclosed that, the state government had provided medical attention for the rescued students, adding that, the state government was working closely with CAN for the reintegration of children with their families.