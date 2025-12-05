Enugu House of Reps Caucus Lauds Mba’s N1.62tn Budget

•Says it’s bold, visionary, transformational

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The Enugu State Caucus in the House of Representatives has commended Governor Peter Mba’s proposed N1.62 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as bold, strategic, and reflective of a clear vision for accelerated development.

In a statement signed and issued by the Caucus’ Leader, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, the lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the steady rise in the state’s annual budgets since the beginning of Mba’s administration, noting that the trend demonstrates a deliberate and well-structured roadmap for economic transformation.

Highlighting the progressive budget trajectory, the Caucus stated that the aggegate budget was N521.5 billion in 2024, N971.084 billion in 2025, and N1.62 trillion in 2026.

According to the lawmakers, this progressive growth clearly shows that Mba’s commitment to expanding Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion annually is already gaining traction and translating into measurable outcomes.

With a projected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N870 billion, the Caucus noted that the state is now “emerging as one of Nigeria’s fast-rising economic powerhouses, closing in on the nation’s most competitive and investment-driven states.”

They further praised the budget’s strong emphasis on economic expansion, infrastructure renewal, education, healthcare, and social welfare – sectors they said, are crucial to sustainable development and improved quality of life for the people.

“Building on the foundation laid since 2024, this 2026 budget underscores a remarkable trajectory of growth and reform. It reflects a commitment to empowering citizens, strengthening institutions, and positioning Enugu State as a hub of innovation, productivity, and investment,” the statement said.

The Caucus also commended the governor’s deployment of advanced drone surveillance technology to enhance security operations across the state, noting that the technology has significantly aided in reducing incidents of kidnapping and strengthening public safety.

Reaffirming their loyalty and support, the parliamentarians pledged to continue partnering with Governor Mba to champion policies and initiatives that promote economic prosperity, enhance security, and improve the overall welfare of the people of Enugu State.