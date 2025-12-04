Report: Nigeria’s Cyber Attack Breaches Surge 1,047% in Q3

Stories by Emma Okonji

Nigeria encountered an escalated cyber threats in Q3 2025, as data breaches affecting Nigerian entities rose by an extraordinary 1,047 per cent compared to the previous quarter, according to findings from the recently released esentry Eagle’s Eyes Q3 2025 cybersecurity report.

The report findings showed that Nigeria logged an average of 6,101 attacks per week in July, a pace that continued through the quarter and marked a turning point in the volume and sophistication of attacks targeting high-value institutions, especially in the fintech sector.

The report’s analysis indicated a decisive shift in how attackers gained access to corporate environments. Instead of exploiting technical vulnerabilities, adversaries increasingly entered systems using valid credentials, often harvested from previous data leaks or left active long after employees had departed.

Analysing the report, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at esentry, Gbolabo Awelewa, said: “As the threat landscape evolves, Nigeria is no longer dealing with opportunistic cybercrime, but confronting organised, identity-driven campaigns that move with intent, patience, and precision. Despite the surge in threats, this moment is also a turning point. With the proper controls, stronger identity oversight, and early-warning intelligence, Nigerian organisations can stay ahead of these attacks. Our role at esentry is to ensure that the future of cybersecurity in Nigeria is not defined by fear, but by preparedness and resilience.”