38 Freed Kwara Community Worshippers Rejoin Families

Kwara Varsity closes Ilesha-Baruba campus

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The 38 freed worshippers of Christ Apostolic Church(CAC), Eruku Town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have finally rejoined their families.

However, the management of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, in Moro Local Government Area of the state, yesterday announced a temporary closure of the Ilesha-Baruba campus of the institution with immediate effect.

The management, therefore, ordered the students and staff to move to the main campus of the university located at Malete.

The affected worshippers, according to THISDAY checks, arrived Eruku town on Tuesday night amidst cheering from family, community members and well-wishers that trouped out to receive them.

The affected worshippers were abducted while 3 were killed on November 18 by suspected bandits during a special thanksgiving prayers at the CAC at Eruku.

The security agencies with the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman and the office of the National Security Adviser(NSA) successfully rescued the 38 worshippers from the bandits’ captivity.

The affected worshippers were later taken to the hospital by the state government so as to provide them with good medical attention before returning to their town.

Since then the families of the affected worshippers have been in anxious to receive them.

However, a statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, Hon.Awelewa Olawale Gabriel, said that, “the rescued worshippers were handed over to the chairman by Governor AbdulRasaq.

The statement said that the handing over of the rescue worshippers has marked a triumphant end to their ordeal.

The statement also said that the handover ceremony was a testament to the tireless efforts of the government and security agencies involved in the rescue mission.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation, Hon. Awelewa thanked President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRasaq, the National Security Adviser, and all security agencies involved in the rescue effort.

He singled out the president and Governor AbdulRasaq for their prompt response to the attack, which led to the swift rescue of the abductees.

He said, “We appreciate the comprehensive medical care and provisions given to the abductees after their rescue”.

Awelewa also assured residents of the local government area that his administration would continue to prioritise their safety and security.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the lives and propertyof our people are protected through a robust security network across the 10 wards,” he added.

Meanwhile, the management of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, in Moro Local Government Area of the state, yesterday announced a temporary closure of the Ilesha-Baruba campus of the institution with immediate effect.

The management, therefore, ordered the students and staff to move to the main campus of the university located at Malete.

Ilesha-Baruba campus of the institution is located in the Kwara North senatorial district of the state and has the Faculty of Agriculture located in the town.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the reported cases of banditry and kidnapping in some parts of the state.

Parents and guardians of the students have been in fear in view of the bandits’ attack on some parts of the villages in the Kwara North senatorial district of the state.

However, a statement issued in Ilorin by the acting Director of KWASU Public Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, stated that: “The development is a precautionary security measure as the year winds down.”

The statement read: “The management of Kwara State University, Malete, wishes to assure the public that the movement of staff and students of the Ilesha-Baruba campus to the Malete campus is a precautionary security measure as the year winds down.

“It would be recalled that the extended management of KWASU was in Ilesha-Baruba over the weekend, and everywhere was calm with the students and staff in high spirits.

“The 13th convocation ceremony of the university will commence on December 9 and run through the week.

“The KWASU Ilesha-Baruba community will be a part of the week-long ceremony, after which the entire student body of the university is expected to proceed on the mid-semester break ahead of resumption in January.”