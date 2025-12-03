Some People Want PDP Dead or Destroyed, Says States PDP National Chair, Kabiru Turaki

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has cried out over the fate of the party, stating that the party was at a crossroads as some people wanted it dead or destroyed.

He spoke yesterday when his predecessor, Ambassador Umar Damagum and members of his former National Working Committee, NWC formally handed over the affairs of the party to the new executive elected at the November 15 and 16 national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Turaki said, ‘’The PDP is at a crossroads because some people feel that the PDP must be killed or destroyed.’’

He reminded the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that democracy thrived on allowing political plurality, and assured the people that the new NWC would restore the party’s winning spirit.

“We will take the party back to the people. There will be no impunity, and there will be no injustice. The name of the party is the Peoples Democratic Party and we will take the party back to the people. There will be no impunity,’’ he said.

Turaki said the task before the new leadership was enormous, but assured members that they were “equal to the task.”

His words: ‘’I want to assure you that we have resolved to carry the flag and take the PDP to the next level.

‘’The responsibility entrusted in us is a very huge one. We will continue to take inspiration and advise and critical interface with you where necessary. You may be out but we need you for uncommon guidance.”

He asked for the cooperation of former NWC members and pledged to study the handover note as a guide for his administration.

Earlier, Damagum, expressed confidence that the party would overcome its current challenges, saying the future remained bright for the PDP despite its recent setbacks.

“We are a party to beat. That is why they are trying to frustrate us. We are people of faith. God is a just God, and He does not support injustice.

‘’The future is bright. Every day you cross one hurdle and another comes up. We are positive that God will always see us through,” Damagum stated.