LASU VC, Husband to Receive Top Honours at UI Alumni Awards in Abuja

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and her husband, Hon. Tunji Bello, are set to receive major recognitions today at the University of Ibadan Alumni Honours and Awards Ceremony holding in Abuja.

The awards, conferred by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA) Worldwide, celebrate distinguished alumni whose leadership and service have made significant contributions to national development.

A statement by Oluwaseun Gbanja, her Media Aide, Tuesday, said Professor Olatunji-Bello, who has served as LASU’s Vice-Chancellor since 2021, will receive the prestigious “Worthy Ambassador” Award. Her nomination follows what the UIAA describes as her outstanding leadership, exceptional service, and contributions to academic excellence during her tenure. Under her stewardship, LASU has witnessed notable institutional growth, earning her recognition as one of the university’s most transformative leaders.

Her husband, Hon. Tunji Bello, will be honoured with the “Meritorious Service” Award, acknowledging his long-standing contributions to public service. A seasoned administrator, Bello has served in several key positions in Lagos State, including Commissioner and Secretary to the State Government. He currently leads the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chairman, where he has been credited with advancing public accountability and institutional reform.

Today’s ceremony will be chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. Special honourees include Vice President Kashim Shettima and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, alongside other distinguished national leaders.

The statement said LASU community had extended its congratulations to Professor Olatunji-Bello and her husband, describing the honours as well deserved and reflective of their enduring impact on Nigeria’s academic and public service

