INEC:  First Quarter of Nationwide CVR Closes December 10

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the first quarter of nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will formally close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, in a statement issued Wednesday recalled that the ongoing nationwide CVR commenced with online pre-registration on August 18, 2025.

This, she explained, was followed by in-person registration on August 25, 2025 across the 774 local government areas, all state offices and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Eta-Messi noted: “The commission wishes to inform the public that the first quarter of this exercise will formally close on Wednesday, 10th December 2025.

“In line with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission will commence the Display of the Register of Voters for Claims and Objections from 15th to 21st December 2025.

“The display will take place at local government offices where the exercise took place.

“The commission urges all eligible citizens, especially those who registered, transferred, or updated their information during this phase, to use this statutory window to verify their details, report inaccuracies, and draw attention to ineligible or deceased persons on the register.”

The electoral body stressed that public participation in this process is essential to safeguarding the integrity of the register of voters.

Eta-Messi added: “As part of its weekly update, the commission reports that at the end of the 13th week of the exercise, a total of 9,891,801 online pre-registrations have been received nationwide.

“Of this total, 2,572,054 registrations have been fully completed, including 1,503,832 online completions and 1,068,222 physical registrations as of November 28, 2025.”

The commission reminded the public that the CVR in Anambra State and the FCT remained suspended due to electoral activities in both locations.

She said new dates for the resumption of the exercise in both locations would be communicated in due course.

Eta-Messi noted: “In line with the earlier released timelines for the CVR exercise, the 2nd phase of the exercise will resume on January 5th, 2026.”

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a credible, inclusive and transparent register of voters, and counts on the continued cooperation of Nigerians “to work together to strengthen our democracy”.