Estate Association Celebrates End of Year Party, Award Night in Commemoration of Christmas

The communities of Legacy Estate, Victoria Nest I, and Victoria Nest II, strategically located in the highly sought-after Lekki axis of Lagos, have successfully concluded their first-ever joint End of Year Party and Award Night.

Held on November 30, 2025, the grand occasion brought together homeowners and residents under the unifying theme, ‘Celebrating Progress, Unity and the Spirit of Christmas,’ marking a significant milestone in community building and shared governance.

The evening served not only as a festive conclusion to the year but also as a platform to recognise the collective effort and dedication of the leadership and residents who contributed to the estates’ tangible progress throughout 2025.

Delivering the opening remarks, the Chairman of the association, Mr. Abayomi Adeyeri, reflected on the dedication required to achieve the year’s successes.

He emphasised that the significant advancements witnessed across the three estates were a direct result of strong ethical principles. “None of these achievements came easily,” Adeyeri stated. “We achieved them because we believed in teamwork, accountability and service. I made it a point to lead from the front, and I was blessed to work with a vibrant, dedicated executive committee whose energy and ideas have kept our estate moving forward.”

The chairman highlighted the strategic establishment of key subcommittees designed to ensure good governance and efficient resource management: Generator monitoring, diesel consumption monitoring and security oversight.

He noted that: “Each of these committees played a vital role in ensuring transparency, efficiency and proper management of our estate resources,” thereby establishing a blueprint for future community leadership.

Adeyeri extended special commendation to his Executive Committee members for their unwavering dedication, citing specific contributions: Mr. Chukwudebe Mba:dependable Vice-Chairman and Victoria Nest I Chairman, recognised for his commitment to order and fairness.

Dr. Tayo Magbagbeola was applauded for his tireless support, grace and analytical depth in decision-making. Madam Jolomi Atimomo was recognised for her passion and motherly wisdom, which brings balance and warmth to the team.

The chairman appreciated Omoefe Siakpere for her legal insights and commitment to due process. Also, Mr. Toks Oshinuel was hailed as ever resourceful, practical and forward-thinking. Dr. Helen Osonowo was honoured as a consistent voice of reason in the midst.

“To each of you, I say a heartfelt thank you. Your cooperation has made leadership a joy and not a burden,” the chairman concluded, also acknowledging the Party Organising Committee, led by Omoefe Siakpere, and supported by Mrs. Alice Nwokobia, Mrs. Mba and Mrs. Adebimpe Adejumo.

The guest of honour, Mr. Joseph Akhigbe, Senior Partner at Joe Akhigbe and Associates, reinforced the chairman’s message by focusing on the crucial role of community spirit.

He urged residents to pause for reflection during the festive period.

“The essence of community is the core of our lives. No one can exist in a vacuum; I have been a beneficiary of the community,” Akhigbe remarked.

He stressed that goal attainment and development can only be achieved when community residents live in harmony for a common purpose, encouraging a spirit of cooperation and proactive engagement.

Akhigbe’s appeal centred on practical steps for residents to cooperate with the facility manager in the estate, “say hello to your neighbour, and participate in the activities of the association of the estate. Pay your bills as when due and also be courteous to members of your community”.

He concluded by noting that community growth is measured significantly by the growth in social networks, urging attendees to focus on opportunities that benefit those in need within the communities.

On her part, Siakpere, Chairperson of the Planning Committee, confirmed that the primary rationale behind the party was to foster social bonds. “The rationale behind the party is just to marry and network in the spirit of Christmas,” she disclosed.

Siakpere stressed the joy of reaching the end of the year, attributing it to divine grace. “It’s a thing of joy for one to see the end of the year. It can only happen through the mercies of God, hence, the need to celebrate.”

The event was a resounding success, full of fun and laughter, including a variety of activities for all ages. Children enjoyed dedicated playing areas, while residents participated enthusiastically in a raffle draw and spent the rest of the evening dancing, visibly elated by the unity and festive atmosphere.

The inaugural joint celebration set a high bar for future gatherings, solidifying the commitment of Legacy, Victoria Nest 1, and Victoria Nest 11 estates to a shared future of progress, accountability, and strong community ties in the Lekki corridor.