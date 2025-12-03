Admiralty Varsity VC Promises Rapid Academic, Infrastructure Growth

*ADUN graduates 72 with 10 first class

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Vice-Chancellor of the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Delta State, Professor Christopher Ogbogbo has vowed to accelerate the processes that would ensure a strong academic and infrastructure foundation for the university, especially in its current transition to a fully fledged public institution.

The vice-chancellor underscored the importance of attracting high-ranking academics to its teaching and research fold as well as the provision of suitably functional infrastructure for academic and non-academic staff and students.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the occasion of ADUN’s fourth convocation, Prof Ogbogbo explained that he has since extended his dragnet for academic eggheads into the university system across the country and beyond, including soliciting the collaboration of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

He noted that real impact should be the watchword for academic programmes and products, saying his vision was for products of ADUN to be impactful and globally relevant, in terms of their competence and competitiveness anywhere in the world.

While expressing appreciation to the Delta State Government, several traditional rulers in Delta North as well as good-spirited individuals, Prof Ogbogbo said that the university would do a lot with more of such assistance especially with the projected expansion of the student population into several thousands in few years.

Ten of the 72 graduating students bagged First Class at the university’s fourth graduation ceremony held at the ADUN Campus on the Asaba-Ibusa-Ogwashi-Uku expressway, Saturday.

Also, 43 others graduated with second-class (Upper Division), 17 had Second Class degrees (lower division), while two only had Third Class honours degrees.

Congratulating the graduands, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Ogbogbo charged them to go into the world confidently with the knowledge, compassion, and drive that had been inculcated by the institution as they strive for greater heights amid real-life responsibilities in different fields of human endeavour.

Ogbogbo likened their academic sojourn to the orocess of refining gold, saying, “Like glittering gold, you have passed through the furnace and are now declared fit for purpose in their various disciplines. Remember, this is not just an end but a transition into higher heights of greater responsibilities at various spheres of engagement.

‘’We expect that the names and achievements of our luminary leaders will resonate globally. Your dedication has turned challenges into triumphs. You have shown that perseverance and passion can reshape possibilities. Carry forward the knowledge, compassion, and drive you have cultivated here”, he said.

He said that the institution has recorded many significant achievements under his watch, adding that ADUN had commenced academic programmes at the postgraduate level with the pioneer set of admitted students into the Postgraduate School of the University.

This academic milestone would definitely broaden the institution’s academic frontiers beyond undergraduate training to advanced scholarship and research, the vice-chancellor said.

Nevertheless, ADUN still is faced with critical challenges in the area of inadequare infrastructure due to expanding demands from growing student population, as a result of the transition from a private institution to a public citadel of learning.

Ogbogbo expressed appreciation to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its interventionist support to the university in certain critical infrastructure areas.

The Convocation Lecture, titled “Developing An Institution In An Economically Challenging Environment”, was delivered by the Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie.

Giving insight into creative ways to effectively administer an institution amid scarce resources, including the establishment of endowment and professorial chairs, strengthening alumni networks for funding and growth, and positioning for regional thought leadership.

The best graduating student, Divine Ikede of Software Engineering Department, who secured a cumulative grade point average of 4.99, carted home cash prize totalling N470,000, while the best female graduating student, Miss Ugwashi Aya of the Economics Department, who earned a cumulative grade point average of 4.96, received a total cash prize of N120,000.

Recipients of honorary degrees included Emeritus Prof Augustine Esogbue and Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (retired).