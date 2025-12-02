  • Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025

Tinubu Meets Service Chiefs, Demands Greater Efficiency in Security Strategies

Breaking | 33 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met behind closed doors with security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at the State House, Abuja.
At the meeting which lasted for over an hour at the first floor office of the President, Tinubu demanded from the military and security brass greater efficiency in strategies and result in the ongoing fight against insecurity in some part of Nigeria.
Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Chief of Defense Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede revealed that the meeting was quite engaging as the President gave new direction and directives intended to recorded better result in the fight against all forms of insecurity.
He promised Nigerians that the security agencies are coordinating better to ensure that Nigerians celebrate the yuletide in peace.
The service chiefs that attended the meeting with the President include Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Waidi Shaibu;
Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral I. Abbas and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.
Others in attendance include Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye and
Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi

