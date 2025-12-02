Sahara Group Foundation Unveils 16th Go-Recycling Hub, Introduces Solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Sahara Group Foundation has expanded its recycling network with the commissioning of its 16th Sahara Go-Recycling Hub in Lekki, Lagos State, marking another significant step in the organisation’s environmental sustainability drive.

The facility, strategically sited in the Lekki community, is the first in the chain to feature a solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), signalling the Foundation’s push to integrate clean energy and technology into waste-management solutions.

With the new hub, Sahara Group Foundation now strengthens its circular-economy footprint across Lagos, building on the success of 15 other hubs that encourage recycling, reduce waste, and create income-earning opportunities for residents.

Speaking at the launch, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said: “The launch of the Lekki Go-Recycling Hub goes beyond environmental responsibility, it represents a new path for innovation, economic opportunity, and community resilience.

By integrating clean energy solutions like the solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine, we are demonstrating how innovation can strengthen environmental responsibility while improving quality of life.

This hub is a testament to what is possible when we combine commitment with action, and it sets the stage for even greater impact across the communities we serve.”

The commissioning ceremony drew attendance from the Executive Director of Sahara Group, the Director of Downstream Africa, Sahara Group Foundation Board Trustees, Asharami Synergy management, executives of Sahara Group, Asharami Synergy, and Egbin Power Plc, alongside traditional rulers, community members, and other dignitaries.

Executive Director, Sahara Group, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, described the project as a major milestone in community-driven sustainability. She stated: “The success of the Lekki Sahara Go-Recycling Hub is a powerful reminder that sustainable change happens when communities, technology, and purpose come together.

This hub is not just collecting recyclables, it is inspiring new habits, creating economic value, and proving that cleaner, greener cities are possible when we all play our part. We are proud of what this hub represents and even more excited about the impact it will continue to make across Lagos and beyond.”

Board Trustee of Sahara Group Foundation and Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Dr Anthony Youdeowei, praised the collaboration between Sahara Group Foundation, Asharami Synergy, the 2025 Graduate Management Trainees, and Eco Barter. He noted that the project reflects the Foundation’s belief that sustainability must be “practical, accessible, and community driven.”

Representing the 2025 Graduate Management Trainee cohort, Elushade Oluwatumininu said: “As Graduate Management Trainees, being part of the Lekki Go-Recycling Hub project through our PSCR project has been a meaningful way to live out Sahara’s sustainability values.

Seeing the hub’s impact from promoting recycling habits to empowering the community, reinforces how small actions can drive real change. We’re proud to be part of this initiative.”

Since its inception, the Sahara Go-Recycling Initiative has collected over 650 tonnes of recyclable waste and facilitated payouts of more than ₦55 million to beneficiaries. The programme has positively impacted over 1,200 households, supporting livelihoods and strengthening environmental responsibility across Lagos.

CEO of Eco Barter, Rita Idehai, also highlighted the value of partnership in expanding recycling access, saying: “Our partnership with the Sahara Group Foundation on the Lekki Go-Recycling Hub demonstrates the power of collaboration in accelerating sustainable change.

Together, we are creating a system that rewards responsible disposal, supports local livelihoods, and brings technology-driven recycling closer to the community. We are proud to work with a partner that shares our vision for a cleaner, smarter, and more circular future for Lagos.”

Reinforcing the Foundation’s long-term vision, Menakaya added: “The Sahara Go Recycling project is creating a ripple effect across Lagos, enabling households and communities to see value in responsible waste management. Through strategic partnerships, we are amplifying impact and building sustainable ecosystems for future generations.”

She further stated: “At Sahara Group Foundation, we believe in EXTRApreneurship, building sustainable ecosystems through collaborations that inspire change. With Ijede now part of our network, we are one step closer to a truly circular economy in Nigeria.”

Sahara Group Foundation said it plans to extend the Go-Recycling Initiative to additional communities in Lagos and other parts of Africa as part of its mission to build sustainable communities through EXTRApreneurship.