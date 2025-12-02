  • Monday, 1st December, 2025

NNPC, Heirs Restore Gas Facility, Double Output

Business | 35 seconds ago

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Heirs Energies have restored production at a gas facility that had been offline for more than a year, enabling the joint venture to double output and increase supplies to power producers struggling with fuel shortages.

A gas well in Oil Mining Lease 17 that was shut due to excessive water production was restored last month, an Heirs Energies spokeswoman, told Bloomberg.

The restoration “doubled the JV’s gas output to a peak of 135 million standard cubic feet per day, delivering a significant boost to domestic gas supply and strengthening the nation’s energy security,” the company said separately in an emailed statement.

Natural gas underpins most of Nigeria’s grid power, yet years of underinvestment, vandalism and unpaid bills have left plants chronically short of fuel, worsening blackouts and forcing reliance on costly diesel, Bloomberg reported.

The restored OML 17 facility is already making a difference: Transcorp’s Transafam Power has quadrupled output to more than 180 megawatts from an average of 50 megawatts a day, Heirs Energies said in the statement. 

Electricity generation companies, including First Independent Power Ltd. and Geometric Power, have seen combined output surge to more than 350 megawatts from around 100 megawatts, it said.

