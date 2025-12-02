Ministers,  Others Set to Chart Future for Local Content Implementation at PNC Forum

In a move that reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening local participation in the oil and gas sector, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) have disbursed $42 million to SMEs to enhance indigenous capacity and competitiveness. Surpassing the initial $30 million fund, this initiative aligns with the goals of the upcoming Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum 2025, scheduled for 1–4 December at the Nigerian Content Tower, Yenagoa. Under the theme “Securing Investments, Strengthening Local Content, and Scaling Energy Production,” the forum will focus on driving local content development, fostering collaboration, and promoting sustainable growth in the energy industry.

The 14th edition of the programme is a series of impact-focused high-level panel discussions.

Panel Sessions Include: “Streamlining Project Delivery for Improved Efficiency”, identifying the enablers required to unlock investment and drive projects; “Nigeria’s First Policy,” assessing progress 15 years after the NOGICD Act and how the Nigeria First Policy can drive broader economic value; “Turning Domestic Strength into Global Leadership,” exploring how Nigeria can build recognised centres of excellence; “Driving Energy Growth Through Technology and Innovation,” highlighting how digitalisation, automation, gas-powered solutions, and decarbonisation technologies can boost competitiveness and accelerate localisation.

Speaking on PNC Forum 2025, Olamide Oloko, Conference Producer at dmg Nigeria events, remarked, “As the industry evolves, we must continue to create spaces that drive transformation through meaningful dialogue, innovation and partnerships. This is why the Practical Nigerian Content Forum remains a key platform for collaboration and progress within the energy sector. This year’s theme is designed to reaffirm our shared commitment to positioning Nigeria as a competitive and attractive destination for investment, while advancing the true intent of the NOGICD Act and the Executive Orders to catalyse sustainable growth across the energy value chain.”

Marking 15 years since the enactment of the NOGICD Act, PNC 2025 will serve as a strategic gathering for industry leaders, businesses, and policymakers, fostering collaboration, partnerships, and knowledge exchange.