Ironbar Praises Otu’s Tribute to His Predecessors 

The Chief of Staff to the Cross River State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar, has lauded the gesture of his boss, for what he describd as Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s largeness of heart in bringing his four predecessors together for recognition.

Commending Governor Otu for the lighting of the Christmas tree and award night at the Millennium Park, Eleven Eleven Roundabout, Calabar, Ironbar said: “The governor’s gesture is a reflection of his essence. A man who is an inclusive leader, a unifier and a builder.”

As a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Calabar Carnival, Governor Otu hosted an unprecedented celebration honouring former Governors Clement Ebri, Donald Duke, and Liyel Imoke, alongside the unveiling of statues and presentation of prestigious service awards to them.

Ironbar, visibly moved by the rare convergence of past and present leadership, described the occasion as “a historic crescendo of unity”, noting that never before in the political history of Cross River State had four former governors sat under one canopy to be collectively recognized.

“This is not just another ceremony,” he declared. “This is a monumental affirmation of gratitude, orchestrated by a governor whose generosity of spirit is simply unmatched.”

The chief of staff praised Governor Otu for what he called “a towering gesture of statesmanship”, insisting that the governor had demonstrated a leadership philosophy rooted in humility, reconciliation and institutional respect.

“His Excellency has shown today that true greatness celebrates greatness,” Ironbar said. “He has elevated the culture of honour to a new height.”

As the statues of the former leaders were unveiled—each greeted by a surge of applause, Ironbar noted that Governor Otu’s initiative was not merely symbolic, but transformative.

“What we see here,” he said, “is a cathedral of legacy, erected by a man who understands that the past is a partner, not a rival, of the present.”

He described the governor’s gesture as “a breathtakingly noble act,” one that would reverberate far beyond Calabar.

“Governor Bassey Otu has today inscribed his name boldly in the chronicles of Nigerian political maturity,” he said. “This is the kind of magnanimity that inspires nations and strengthens democracies.”

Ironbar also highlighted the profound message of unity the event conveyed.

“To bring four former governors together, harmoniously, joyfully, respectfully, is an achievement of extraordinary moral intelligence,” he remarked. “His Excellency has shown the rare courage to transcend political divides and celebrate continuity.”

The gathering of Ebri, Duke, Imoke and Ayade, under a single canopy, he said, was a visual metaphor for Otu’s leadership ethos.

“This is a symphony of shared service,” Ironbar enthused. “Only a leader with a panoramic understanding of governance could conceive such a majestic unifying moment.”

As the moon beamed its shimmering light towards the vast concourse at the Millennium Park and the newly unveiled statues, the chief of staff intoned by calling the event “the birth of a new Cross River narrative,” saying: “Today proves that when a leader leads with love, history bows in admiration. Governor Otu has lit a torch of brotherhood that will illuminate this state for generations.”

The ceremony closed with embraces, handshakes, and a sense of collective renewal, sealing a day widely regarded as one of the most defining political moments in Cross River State’s recent history.