Ekpo: FG Implementing Key Actions on Methane Reduction

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said that Nigeria has rolled out concrete measures to accelerate methane-emission reductions and eliminate routine gas flaring. 

He announced the initiatives at the Sub-Saharan African Roundtable on Methane Emissions held in Abuja , a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, said.

Speaking at the event themed: “Turning Methane Pledges into Action,” Ekpo outlined a suite of measures the government is executing to meet its methane-reduction and energy-transition goals under national and global commitments.

At the centre of Nigeria’s strategy, he said, is strict enforcement of flare-out deadlines mandated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). He noted that regulators have been directed to intensify compliance monitoring and ensure operators adhere to the timelines set for ending routine gas flaring. 

Nigeria is also deploying an expanded array of methane-detection technologies, including satellite surveillance, drones, and handheld sensors, to enhance leak detection and repair initiatives across upstream and midstream facilities. These tools aim to deliver real-time data, improve accountability, and minimise emissions. To complement regulatory actions, the minister highlighted new commercial incentives for methane abatement, covering flare-to-power projects, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market expansion, and small-scale LNG development. 

