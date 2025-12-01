Abducted Royal Father, Six Others Regain Freedom 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The abducted royal father, Oba Kamilu Salami, Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, and six others have escaped from their captors.

The royal father was kidnapped around 9:30 am last Saturday by a gang of bandits who stormed the monarch’s farm with AK-47 rifles, while the six others were kidnapped in a neighbouring town in the local government area of the state.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the monarch and six other abductees from the neighbouring community were able to escape following a vicious attack launched on the bandits by the vigilantes who flooded the forests.

Sources close to the Bayagan community in Ilorin on Monday said that the vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits deep in the forests and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area close to Igbaja.

“Although the Baale and the six other escapees are yet to arrive in the community, they have made contact with members of the community who confirmed what happened,”he said.

The bandits had in the wee hours of Sunday demanded the sum of N150 million as ransom.

Oba Ojibara was asked by the bandits to speak with members of his community for them to believe he’s in their custody.

It was gathered that the monarch urged the community to come to his rescue by negotiating with the bandits for his quick release.

He said they took him on a motorcycle in the thick forest for more than five hours before they arrived at their destination where they were communicating with the community.

The monarch reportedly told members of his community that unspecified number of people were also abducted in the neighbouring community, while he was being taken away.