‎Suspected Bandits Attack Church in Kogi, Abduct Pastor, Wife, Members

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

‎Suspected bandits have invaded the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local government area of Kogi State, abducted the pastor, his wife and other members

‎THISDAY learnt that the attack came unexpectedly during the church service on Sunday and left everyone running towards different directions.

‎Following this development, ‎the entire community was thrown into chaos on Sunday morning after armed bandits launched an attack during the church service.

‎Eyewitness account said the attack forced worshippers to run for safety as gunshots echoed through the area. The pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, was abducted along with his wife and several other members.

‎Residents of Ejiba community described the incident as terrifying, stressing the bandits stormed the community unexpectedly and left many people in shock.

The number of those abducted in the church could not be ascertained at the time this report was filed.

Meanwhile,‎ the Kogi State government has said it has intensified surveillance and manhunt for the bandits who attacked the church.

“‎The pastor of the church, his wife and yet to be ascertained members of the church were during today’s service whisked away by the gunmen,” Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said.

The commissioner said: “Yes, I have information to that effect and I am also aware that the security network, comprising the conventional security agencies and the local security architecture are currently doing what they should do.

‎”The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive. The perpetrators too already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted.

‎”The Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo is coordinating activities and we will keep the press updated on the operations.

‎”We urge the citizens to be security conscious and also report suspicious movement and faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something.

‎”Worship Centres in the outskirts should also reconsider worshiping in crime prone areas for now until the situation gets better.”