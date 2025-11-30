Shettima: Improved Investment in Education Reflects Renewed Vigour Under Tinubu’s Administration 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that the improved investment in Nigeria’s education sector by the administration of President Bola Tinubu reflects the renewed vigour to properly situate the nation in the global knowledge economy.

He warned that Nigeria cannot compete globally if its universities remain underfunded, stressing that sustained investment in education is now a core pillar of national development and security under President Tinubu’s administration.

The vice president reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s education sector through increased funding and comprehensive reforms.

Shettima, who spoke yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the University of Maiduguri, said: “Today, there is a shared national understanding that education is the most reliable vehicle to development. It is the immune system of the nation. It fuels economic mobility, lifts families out of poverty, strengthens social cohesion, deepens democratic culture, and fortifies national security. It sustains every modern endeavour, from the construction of strong institutions to the building of a strong economy”.

Speaking on the focus of the administration of President Tinubu, Shettima said: “We have made it clear that we do not come to pay lip service to education. We recognise that the soul of national development lies in what our citizens know, what they can imagine, and what they can create. Because we understand the transformative power of learning, our budgetary commitments have been deliberately aligned with the broader goals of national progress.”

He disclosed: “In the 2025 Budget, education received a total of 3.5 trillion naira, amounting to 7.3 per cent of the national budget, an increase from the previous year. For the first time in many years, our universities are being supported to develop mechanised farming programmes.

“We are preparing our young people for a knowledge-driven world, not with the tools of yesterday, but with the skills of tomorrow,” he added.

The vice president, however, acknowledged indeed the challenges that have persisted, noting that “International benchmarks recommend that between 15 and 20 per cent of national budgets be devoted to education, yet we have often fallen short. We have fallen short because we are compelled to balance competing national priorities such as security, healthcare, and infrastructure.”

Reflecting on the impact of insecurity on education in the North-east, Shettima recalled that over 500 schools were attacked in Borno State between 2009 and 2021, with thousands of classrooms destroyed and teachers killed or displaced.

“When terrorists attacked our schools, they were trying to kill the future. But Borno chose hope over fear and education over darkness,” he said.

Tracing the roots of the University of Maiduguri to the Third National Development Plan of 1975–1980, the Vice President described the institution as a symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to development through knowledge, despite decades of security challenges.

Earlier, Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said the state government was proud of the legacies of the University of Maiduguri and announced the award of scholarships for further studies to 200 lecturers from the institution.

Also speaking, Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State who announced a donation of N1.8 billion on behalf of the states in the North-east region for the University’s endowment fund, commended efforts aimed at expanding funding sources for the institution through partnerships with the private sector and individuals.

On his part, Vice Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Prof. Mohammed Mele, said the anniversary event was a celebration of success, resilience and perseverance in the face of conflict, recalling the challenges faced by the institution due to the insurgency.