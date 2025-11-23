Makinde and Wike: Brothers at War

Political friendships in Nigeria age quickly; yesterday’s ally can become today’s courtroom adversary. Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike once shared a strategy table. They led the G5 governors who defied their party’s presidential bid in 2023 and insisted on a southern party chair. Their alliance helped President Bola Tinubu win power. It also began their quiet separation.

The split widened after the election. Wike took a ministerial seat in the APC government. Makinde stayed in the PDP and grew wary. What looked like tactical alignment soon appeared to be ambition in disguise, and suspicion flowed both ways.

Control of the PDP became the battlefield. The National Secretary position, held by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, is the current prize. Wike accuses Makinde of refusing to honour agreements and trying to replace Anyanwu with Ude Okoye. Makinde’s camp paints Wike as an APC insider, weakening the opposition before 2027. The quarrel travelled from the airwaves to the pavement.

At the Abuja party secretariat this week, the two men arrived separately for rival NEC meetings. Governor Bala Mohammed joined Makinde. Their convoys blocked Wike’s entrance. As the Police fired teargas and supporters surged, the Commissioner of Police had to beg them to clear the road.

Each side claims to defend democracy; each seeks control of the same building. Both emerged teary-eyed from the gas but unwilling to blink first. Wike stayed in his vehicle. Makinde insisted he must exit the premises. What began as a political disagreement now carries personal tones. Wike says their friendship was never private. Makinde’s allies say the minister struggles to keep allies for long. That question sits at the centre of the PDP crisis and shapes its uncertain future.

Once, Makinde and Wike shared strategies; now they trade expulsions. The party talks of caretaker committees and fresh congresses. Nigeria watches two brothers fight over a house while the roof keeps shaking.