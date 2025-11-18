Atiku Expresses Sadness as Terrorists Confirm Execution of Captured Military General

•Ex-VP blames failure of political leadership over incident

•Says Tinubu only interested in decimation of opposition parties

•Advises president to resign if he cannot secure Nigeria

•Nigerian military mum on alleged murder of top officer

Former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, yesterday blamed the failure of Nigeria’s political leadership for the capture and murder of a Brigadier General in the Nigerian Military, Musa Uba.

Atiku, in a statement posted on his X handle, stressed that President Bola Tinubu was only interested in decimating the opposition political parties, instead of focusing on degrading the capacity of the terrorists.

The development came as militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) said on Monday they had executed the senior Nigerian army officer captured during a deadly ambush on a military convoy, in what would mark an unprecedented escalation in the 16-year insurgency.

The convoy, led by Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade, was returning from a patrol near Wajiroko village in northeastern Borno state late on Friday when it came under sustained gunfire, the army said. Four military personnel were confirmed killed.

A Reuters report stated that the army spokesperson did not immediately respond to its request for comment, but noted that an earlier statement denied reports that Uba had been abducted, describing them as “fake news” and urging the public to disregard unverified claims circulating online.

However, in a statement posted on its Amaq propaganda channel, ISWAP claimed responsibility for the ambush and said it had executed the army officer identified as a brigade commander following an interrogation. Reuters said it could not independently verify the claim.

Borno state remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP. Despite military offensives, insurgents have repeatedly overrun army bases and communities this year, retreating only after reinforcements arrived. A recent surge in attacks has raised concerns over the safety of front-line troops and the effectiveness of counter-insurgency operations in the region.

But in the statement, Atiku stressed that General Musa’s death along with the deaths of some of the troops he was leading, was one death too many and a bold terrorist resurgence that the country cannot afford.

“I am deeply saddened and extremely shocked and disturbed by news making the rounds of the killing of Brig. Gen. Musa Uba by terrorists and the failure of the military hierarchy to clearly explain how it happened or what went wrong, as initial official denials indicated that this was not the case.

“This for me is unequivocally a failure of political leadership as the President seems only more interested in decimating the opposition by all means possible, while forgetting his crucial role as Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces,” Atiku stated.

Besides, he advised that if Tinubu cannot effectively secure Nigeria and Nigerians, he should admit his incompetence or resign.

“I urge all citizens and our military leaders to take heart, as even this season shall pass away. To Mr. President: the security of the lives of our people is your primary responsibility and you must live up to it or be humble enough to admit incompetence and either ask for help or resign,” Atiku stated.

He pointed out that if he was President, he would order the military to occupy Borno State or any state under siege by bandits or armed groups until they clear those areas, explaining that Nigeria must care enough for the men and women who put their lives on the line for its sake.

“I offer my condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces, the family of the bereaved and indeed to all Nigerians. May this dark period pass over us as a nation, sooner than later,” Atiku prayed.

Meanwhile, many hours after ISWAP terrorists circulated pictures of the Brigade Commander and reports of his execution, the Nigerian military has remained silent on the alleged killing.

Neither the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the Nigerian Army, nor the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has issued any official statement on the incident. On Sunday, the Nigerian Army dismissed as untrue reports that the officer had been captured by terrorists.