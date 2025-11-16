FCMB CEO Hails Innovation as Auldon Toys Unveils First Retail Experience Centre

Sunday Ehigiator

The Group Chief Executive Officer of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Mr Lanre Balogun, over the weekend, lauded the rising innovation within Nigeria’s retail and creative manufacturing space as Auldon Toys officially opened its first-ever retail experience store in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Speaking after a tour of the new facility, Balogun described the launch as “inspiring,” noting that it showcased the power of dedication and domain expertise in building successful Nigerian businesses.

“It’s great to see the dividends of many years of hard work,” he said. “Paul and his wife have shown that by focusing on toys, they’ve built something truly worthwhile. It’s fantastic to see how the business has grown and flourished.”

Balogun, who commended the transition of Auldon Toys from wholesale to full retail, added that retailing remains a powerful experience-driven sector with strong economic potential.

“Many of us travel abroad and enjoy visiting stores, sometimes as a form of therapy. It’s impressive to see Paul evolve from wholesale into retail. I believe this new experience centre will bring joy to many families as he expands across the country,” he said.

Auldon Toys CEO, Paul Orajiaka, in his remarks, said the opening marked a major milestone for the brand, which has long served major departmental stores but is now venturing into retail to deliver direct experiences to children and families.

“Today we are opening our first retail experience toy shop. Before now, we have been into wholesale, supplying big stores. This is our first attempt at creating a space where kids can walk in with their families to buy toys and enjoy a full experience,” he said.

He revealed that the multi-storey facility was designed to function as a complete family destination.

He said, “The ground floor features various branded toy sections, a workshop where dolls are assembled and their clothes sewn, a café for families, and a children’s play area. The first floor houses additional toy sections, while the second floor contains administrative offices, a kitchen, a mini event centre, and multipurpose halls for children’s parties. The third floor offers an outdoor relaxation area for families.”