Fagbemi: No Christian, Religious Group Persecution in Nigeria

*Says FG taking necessary steps to end insecurity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has stated that there was no systematic targeted killing of Christians or any religious group in Nigeria as being suggested in certain quarters.

Fagbemi acknowledged the insecurity challenges ravaging the country, noting, however, that the federal government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that killings and banditry are brought to an end.

He said the federal government was “winning the war against terrorism” and intensifying efforts to curb killings, banditry and other forms of criminality nationwide.



The AGF stated these yesterday at the coronation of the 21st Elerin of Erin-Ile, His Royal Majesty Oba Jimoh Adebowale Adesoye (Adetona I), held in Erin-Ile, Oyun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State.

US President Donald Trump had, in a post shared on his Truth Social account and the White House’s X handle, claimed that Christians were being persecuted in Nigeria.



Trump redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern”.

He also warned that the United States could enter Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to protect the Christian population.

But Fagbemi insisted that no religious group is under persecution in the country.

“We should reject any insinuation that there is a Christian genocide in the country. The government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that killings and banditry are nipped in the bud.

“Christians are not being systematically targeted or killed in Nigeria; no religious group is under persecution in the country,” the minister added.



The minister argued that the killings recorded in parts of the country cut across religious and ethnic lines.

“There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria. There is no persecution of any religion, sect or ethnic nationality,” he insisted.

According to him, violent attacks were not limited to any particular group or faith, stressing that states such as Zamfara and Sokoto, predominantly Muslim areas, have suffered repeated incidents of killings and banditry.



“Killings are happening in Zamfara, Sokoto and other Muslim-dominated areas. That is not to say the situation is okay, but it shows clearly that violence is not targeted at any religion,” he said.

“The government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that killings and banditry are nipped in the bud,” he added.

The AGF also urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that the current reforms are geared toward building a stronger foundation for national development.



“We all know the present situation is not rosy, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Fagbemi also praised the choice of the new Elerin, saying the monarch’s experience would benefit the people of Erin-Ile, while urging residents to support him in driving the town’s development.



Speaking at the event, Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Bata, said the traditional institution remained a strategic partner in governance.

He urged the monarch to continue building bridges of unity among his people and to uphold the culture of peace and dialogue for which Erin-lle is known.



He added: “The state government remains committed to supporting all traditional institutions in their efforts to promote growth, security, and social harmony within their communities.”



Oba Jimoh Adebowale Adesoye, in his remarks, pledged to commit his reign to the progress of Erin-Ile, noting that youths, who constitute about 65 per cent of the productive population, would be central to developmental initiatives in agriculture, healthcare, food security and security.

The ceremony climaxed with the presentation of the beaded crown to the monarch by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.