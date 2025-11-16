Climate Change: Again, Peter Obi Condemns Nigeria’s 749-member Delegation to COP30 in Brazil

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has decried what he described as another stunning display of misplaced priorities by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for sending a 749-member delegation to COP30.

Obi noted that China, a world power with a far larger economy and population, sent 789 delegates to the same event.

The former Anambra State Governor shared his thoughts in a post titled: “In Delegations, Nigeria competes well”, on his verified X handle, yesterday.

He said, “Again, in a bitter twist of irony, we thank Nigeria for having the third-largest delegation at COP30, with 749 delegates, similar to China with 789 delegates.

“While Nigeria needs to have a strong voice in global climate discussions, this spectacle comes at a heavy cost to our people, with about 150 million living in multidimensional poverty, struggling daily with food insecurity, inadequate healthcare, and limited access to basic services.

“Yet, our leaders travel in large numbers, funded by taxpayers, attending climate talks abroad while the citizens they are meant to serve continue to suffer.

“Compared to China, which had about the same contingency, China has a high HDI, while Nigeria has a low one, with a key measure of life expectancy at the lowest 54 years, against China’s 79 years.

“China’s GDP stands at $18.74 trillion, while Nigeria’s GDP is barely one per cent of that size, a little over 200 billion dollars.

“China’s GDP per capita is about $13,300, whereas that of Nigeria is below 10 per cent of that, reflecting the profound economic disparity between the two nations.

“Moreover, 63 per cent of Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty, which is about 150 million people, the highest number in the world, facing deprivations in health, education, and living standards, while it is only 3.9 per cent in China; meanwhile, China’s population is about seven times larger than ours.

“This stark contrast illustrates why Nigeria should not be sending a delegation of this size. The human and financial resources expended on hundreds of officials travelling abroad could instead be directed toward urgent social investments at home, improving healthcare, education, and living conditions to lift our people out of poverty.

“Our participation on the international stage must reflect responsible leadership, one that truly prioritises the needs of our people and demonstrates our genuine capacity to engage meaningfully in global climate action.”