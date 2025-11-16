Army Confirms Borno Ambush by Terrorists, Denies Abduction of Brigade Commander

Linus Eleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Borno State ran into an ambush laid by terrorists.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the troops were ambushed while on their way from a successful mission in Sambisa Forest.

She said two soldiers and two members of Civilian JTF lost their lives in the incident.

However, the army spokesperson denied the reports that the Brigade Commander was kidnapped.

“Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, came under a sudden and heavy insurgent fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

“The patrol team, which was led by the Commander of 25 Brigade, Brigadier General M. Uba and comprised troops of 25 Task Force Brigade and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), courageously fought through the insurgents’ ambush with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw in disarray and to abandon their mission.

“During the encounter, two brave soldiers and two heroic CJTF members paid the supreme price while on active service to the nation. While commending the troops for their gallantry, the Army high command commiserates with families and associates of the deceased gallants for their heroic sacrifice to the nation.”

She quoted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, as saluting the courage, resilience and sacrifice of the troops operating in one of the most dangerous theatres of conflict.

“The Army Headquarters also wishes to debunk the fake narrative going around some media platforms online alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander. The general public is hereby advised to disregard the fake news regarding the incident while praying for the continuous success of our gallant service men and women.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, Nigerian Army Medal, salutes the uncommon bravery, resilience and sacrifice of the gallant troops who have continued to operate in one of the most dangerous theatres of conflict on behalf of our dear nation. Their unflinching commitment, even in the face of grave danger, remains a powerful reminder of the daily sacrifices being made by our gallant service men and women to keep Nigeria safe.”