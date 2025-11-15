FCT Designated for Implementation of NESREA/ UNEP Innovative Waste Management Pilot Project

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) with the support of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has began the process of reforming the waste management system in the country.

Also, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been designated as the pilot state for the implementation of the reforms.

In order to put the necessary frameworks in place to achieve this, the agency hosted two separate two-day consultative workshops with relevant stakeholders.

The first workshop aimed to consolidate report on recommendations for Legislative and Institutional Reforms in the Waste Management Sector in Nigeria, whilst the second workshop looked at the specific measures on the better inclusion of informal structures and workers in the reforms.

The workshops are part of the UNDA-funded Project on Environmentally Sound and Safe Waste Management Frameworks in Africa, being implemented by UNEP in collaboration with other UN agencies across three African countries Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Director General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, in his remarks described the project as timely, coming at a time when Nigeria is implementing the circular economy with a view to promoting resource efficiency and the creation of green jobs.

He disclosed that under the project, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT has been designated as the pilot state for the implementation of the reforms, noting the vital role of the waste management sector in safeguarding public health, ensuring environmental sustainability and enhancing the quality of life in communities.

He said, “Over the years, waste management has remained one of the key environmental and developmental challenges in Nigeria. Despite efforts to develop policies and plans, Nigeria continues to face significant challenges in managing waste, including inadequate infrastructure, insufficient funding, and lack of public awareness. to address this, NESREA, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme under the Montevideo Programme V for the Development and Periodic Review of Environmental Law, is implementing this pilot project in Abuja.”

Barikor disclosed that the objective of the project was to strengthen the waste management framework with the aim of promoting environmentally sound and safe management of waste in Nigeria, while ensuring better inclusion and protection of informal workers and structures; as well as the integration of waste segregation.

He expressed the belief that the National Waste Marketplace Programme recently unveiled by NESREA, and the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme would further boost effective waste management in line with global best practices.

He noted that “The Marketplace intends to link waste pickers, collectors, recyclers in an innovative manner that provides benefits and allow stakeholders to interface. It will give room for financial support, insurance support and incentives. Cooperatives will also be on the space. The direction is to move towards entrenching global best practices.”

Representative of UNEP, Aphrodite Smagadi in a goodwill message said the success of the reforms depend to a large extent on meaningful engagement and integration of all stakeholders including governments institutions, the private sector, civil society, as well as the informal sector.

While thanking NESREA for convening the forum, the Director, Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe, said despite the challenge posed by waste management, it represents an opportunity to turn waste into wealth, pollution into innovation and environmental risk into green enterprise.

Represented by a Chief Scientific Officer, Uduak Ekpa, Dr. Abiola-Awe added, “Nigeria generates over 32 million tonnes of solid waste annually comprising a wide range of waste types, including, food waste, plastics, paper, textiles, metals, glass and hazardous materials such as electronic and medical waste. These waste streams pose distinct challenges and require tailored approach for collection, treatment and disposal.”

The workshops had participants drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government including Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Youth Development Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria, Women Environmental Programme, as well as recyclers.

Participants analysed best practices from the different parts of the world and made recommendations.