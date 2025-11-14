Saraki Urges PDP to Suspend National Convention, Calls for Caretaker Committee

•Olawepo-Hashim backs caretaker idea

•Wike, Anyanwu, supporters call for boycott

• Adamu reconciliation c’ttee submits report

•Wabara: Convention is absolutely practicable to go on in Ibadan

Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has advised his party to suspend its planned national convention slated for November 15 and 16, 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State, citing legal and political controversies surrounding the exercise.

He, however, ‘advised the Board of Trustees (BO) to set up a Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party for the time being.

Supporting the idea, a presidential hopeful, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, also called on the PDP leadership to urgently convene a joint meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC), bringing together members from all factions, to appoint a caretaker committee that would organise a unity convention for the party.

Also, at a meeting of party stakeholders, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike; embattled National Secretary of the PDP and their supporters, yesterday, in Abuja, appealed to members to boycott the Saturday convention.

But the reconciliation committee set up by the PDP BoT to reconcile all factions, has submitted its report to the chairman of the board, Adolphus Wabara, with a recommendation that the national convention should go ahead as scheduled.

Wabara, while fielding questions from the reporters, said the convention was “absolutely practicable’’ adding that, the report would be discussed after the convention.

Speaking after meeting the Adami committee, Saraki said, ‘’My advice to the BOT team is that the only solution available to us now is for the party to set up a Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party for the time being.

‘This must be done in the next two days. This is the path to true reconciliation and stability of the party. It is also the best way to give confidence to our members who intend to contest elections on the PDP platform.

‘’In the present circumstance, no serious politician with electoral ambition will seek to contest on the platform of the PDP, not knowing whether his or her nomination will be valid or declared null and void,’’ Saraki stated.

According to the former Senate President, “It is clear that going ahead with the National Convention in Ibadan on 15-16 November 2025 will only serve to further fuel the present crisis.

“Therefore, going ahead with the convention as scheduled is a waste of efforts. It does not have my support. It’s not too late to find a win-win solution

Saraki made the call in a statement via his official X (Twitter) handle on Wednesday night after the meeting with Adamu committee.

The former Kwara State governor described the meeting as “meaningful and incisive,” noting that it focused on pressing issues affecting the party’s unity and stability.

Saraki expressed regret that despite the “selfless and arduous efforts” of some party leaders to resolve internal disputes, the forthcoming convention had been engulfed in political and legal wrangling, which, according to him, does not augur well for Nigeria’s democracy.

Saraki warned that the existence of conflicting court orders regarding the validity of the convention posed serious risks to the legitimacy of any outcomes from the exercise.

On his part, Olawepo-Hashim, speaking in an interview on Trust TV, warned that holding a factional convention would only deepen divisions within the PDP and further weaken its national cohesion.

“The PDP must avoid the path of a factional convention; it will not do the party any good. I don’t want to participate in a factional convention. We will work for a unity convention that brings everyone together and rebuilds the party,” he said.

Hashim stressed that the NEC, being the party’s highest decision-making body, must rise above factional interests and provide the leadership needed to restore trust and direction.

He maintained that only a neutral caretaker committee, acceptable to all sides, could midwife a credible process to reunite members and reposition the PDP as a strong, viable opposition capable of offering Nigerians a genuine alternative.

“What the PDP needs now is sincerity, inclusion, and a transparent reconciliation process that reconnects it to Nigerians who still believe in its vision,” Hashim added.

Wike, Anyanwu, Supporters Seek Boycott

A communique after the meeting of stakeholders, signed by controversial acting national chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, insisted members must boycott the Ibadan convention.

‘’While we acknowledge the constitutional liberty of any group of Nigerians to assemble, we emphasise that such assemblies—when conducted in defiance of subsisting judicial pronouncements—hold no meaning, legitimacy, or binding effect on the PDP family.

‘’Our party can only stand, succeed, and prosper on the solid foundation of respect for the rule of law, not by indulging or enabling actions that undermine it.

“In this regard, the proposed national convention in Ibadan is not only at variance with the clear judgment of the Federal High Court but is also against the spirit of the law and the rule of law.

“We therefore enjoin all respecters of the law—party members, leaders, delegates, and stakeholders—to keep away from any activity, assembly, or process that stands in open contradiction to lawful directives and judicial clarity.

“The PDP cannot, and will not, proceed with any national convention while congresses at the state and local government levels remain unresolved and are still pending before a court of competent jurisdiction. To do otherwise would amount to a direct assault on the rule of law and an invitation to disorder within the party.

‘’Our commitment is simple and firm: the PDP shall stand, and we shall stand by doing what is right. By upholding the law, honouring the courts, and protecting the integrity of our internal processes, we shall lead the party toward stability, unity, and enduring success.

‘’We remain confident that by respecting the rule of law, the PDP will not only prevail but also emerge stronger, more cohesive, and better positioned to fulfil its historic mission in Nigeria’s democracy.’’

In a communique of the meeting, they reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to peace, lawful conduct, and the sanctity of due process.

‘’As custodians of the party’s democratic ethos, we shall continue to act strictly within the ambits of the law and consciously distance ourselves from any posture, action, or gathering that bears the character of lawlessness,’’ he stated.

Others in attendance were Mao Ohuabunnwa and Kingsley Chinda, among others.

Adamu Committee Submits Report to Wabara, Wants Convention to Go Ahead

The Adamu six-man Committee was last week set up to look into the crisis and know how to reconcile the various factions within the PDP and decide the fate of the Saturday’s national convention.

Presenting the report, secretary of the committee, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Godwin Oghiadomhe, said the committee visited some of the stakeholders to seek their views on the way forward for the PDP.

He said they visited Wike, Anyanwu, Saraki, members of the NWC and governors of the party.

He did not disclose their recommendations, stating that it was the duty of the BoT to disclose the report submitted to it. But said their report was unanimous with no member objecting.

Wabara while fielding questions from the reporters said, the convention was “absolutely practicable ‘’ as the report would be discussed after the national convention in Ibadan.

He commended the committee for keeping to the seven days time frame given to it.

Wabara said the convention should go ahead and resolve other issues after the Saturday’s national convention.

The BoT chairman assured them that the party would not die as all the crises confronting it would be tackled after the national convention, saying the party was working within the framework of the judgement of the supreme court that political parties have the right to decide their constitution.

According to the former Senate President, ‘’I want to presuppose that though the convention will hold but there are some elements that will be sorted out. I believe that members of the committee will be at the convention.

‘’BoT is conscience of the party. PDP will not die. We can have a wider table and umbrella to resolve our problems, this is probably what will happen at the convention.

‘’We don’t have to take issues with anyone or take sides. BoT is a powerful organ and in the fullness of time we shall invoke powers.

‘’The convention is absolutely practicable to go to Ibadan. We are holding to the Supreme Court. If we are stopped, then so be it,’’ Wabara stated.

Meanwhile, at press time, the PDP governors were holding a meeting at the Bauchi State Lodge, Asokoro, in Abuja.