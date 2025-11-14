Presidency to Host National Entrepreneurship Dialogue to Strengthen Private Sector Collaboration

•Targets $1 trillion economy through innovation, enterprise

Sunday Ehigiator





The Presidency has announced plans to convene a landmark national engagement themed, ‘Dear Entrepreneurs, We See You, We Hear You’, aimed at fostering deeper collaboration between government and Nigeria’s vibrant entrepreneurial community.

The dialogue which forms part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda will bring together business leaders, innovators, and small business owners from across the country for a high-level conversation on advancing enterprise-driven economic growth.

Announcing the initiative, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Entrepreneurship Development (Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy), Ms. Chalya Maryam Shagaya, in a statement yesterday, described the dialogue as “a defining moment to strengthen collaboration between government and the nation’s job creators while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to building a $1 trillion economy driven by innovation, enterprise and inclusive growth.”

Shagaya explained that her office has, since inception, engaged extensively with entrepreneurs across sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology, creative industries, fashion, renewable energy, education, insuretech, fintech, and oil and gas.

She said these consultations have revealed both the resilience and challenges within the nation’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, providing the foundation for the upcoming policy dialogue.

Her words: “This administration has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing entrepreneurship as a driver of national transformation. This dialogue is not just a conversation; it is a call to action to refine, realign, and reinforce the policies that empower Nigerians to build, innovate, and create value.”

She emphasised that President Tinubu’s own background as an entrepreneur and nation builder lends unique authenticity and purpose to the initiative.

“Long before public office, His Excellency demonstrated a deep understanding of how innovation and enterprise fuel prosperity. His leadership continues to inspire a new generation of business builders who believe in the promise of Nigeria,” she added.

The event will feature interactive sessions with policymakers, investors, and industry leaders, allowing participants to share experiences and propose practical policy insights directly to the government.

Focus areas will include access to finance, ease of doing business, industrial growth, digital innovation, and scaling creative and emerging enterprises.

“The event will culminate in a presidential address by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth, enterprise development, and achieving a $1 trillion economy,” she added.

Shagaya concluded by reiterating her office’s commitment to ensuring the dialogue reflects the administration’s belief in the transformative power of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“We see you, we hear you, and we are ready to work with you to shape a more prosperous and resilient economy,” she affirmed.