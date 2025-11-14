OPay Commits N1.2bn to Scholarship Programme for Nigerian Students

Mary Nnah





In a major boost to education in Nigeria, OPay has launched a N1.2 billion scholarship initiative, with N126 million already disbursed to 420 students across Nigeria.

The financial technology company says the programme, part of its efforts to create social value and contribute to the country’s future, is aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders.

According to Elizabeth Wang, OPay’s Executive Director and Chief Commercial Officer, this initiative is part of the company’s commitment to creating social value and contributing to Nigeria’s future.

Wang, speaking at the OPay CSR Empowering Futures 2025 conference held recently in Lagos, emphasised the importance of education in shaping the future of the country. “The student is the future. Education is the future,” Wang said, adding, “That’s why OPay would like to join the future and contribute to the future of Nigeria.”

She added that the company’s vision is to become the most respected and popular financial technology company that creates social value.

The scholarship programme, which is a key component of OPay’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to provide financial support to deserving students and help them achieve their academic goals.

Wang explained that the company has already fulfilled its first-year commitment and plans to expand its impact in the future. “We are serious, we are passionate, and we really want to deliver our commitment to society,” she said.

The scholarship beneficiaries include students from top institutions such as the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Abuja, Ahmadu Bello University, Lagos State University, and the Federal University of Technology, Minna, among others.

These students were selected based on their academic merit and financial need, and the scholarship is expected to make a significant impact on their academic journey.

In addition to the scholarship programme, OPay also plans to build a cyber lab at the University of Calabar, providing students with practical digital skills and knowledge of the latest technologies.

Wang explained that this initiative aligns with the company’s mission to drive financial inclusion through technology and empower students with skills that will make them competitive in the job market.

“Our mission is to make financial services more inclusive through technology,” she said. “By collaborating with schools, we can help students understand these technologies better so that when they graduate, they can contribute meaningfully to society.”

The Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Adebayo Bamire, commended OPay for its “transformative contribution” to education.

He noted that the company’s support has made a significant impact on both students and the institution, saying, “OPay is a representative of the philanthropist sort of organisations that support programs, particularly within the educational sector. They are building up the nation because there lies the bulk of the youth that you may be talking about.”

OPay’s commitment to education and youth development is a testament to its dedication to creating social value and contributing to Nigeria’s future.

As the company continues to expand its impact, it is expected to make a lasting difference in the lives of many students and communities across the country.