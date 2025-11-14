NIMASA Advocates Effective Port State Control for Safer Sshipping

Eromosele Abiodun

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola has noted that effective Port State Control (PSC) is one of the most potent tools of ensuring global safety and maintenance of environmental standards in shipping.

Mobereola who said this at a 5-day Regional Train the Trainer Workshop on Port State Control for Member States of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the support of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), further emphasised that the quality of the professionals who implement PSC determines its overall success.

Represented by the Executive Director, Operations, Fatai Taiye Adeyemi, he described the workshop as a reflection of Africa’s shared commitment to safer, cleaner, and more efficient shipping.

“Your presence here demonstrates our collective resolve to strengthen efficient maritime governance, improve safety standards, and enhance environmental protection across West and Central Africa,” he stated.

He commended the IMO, the Abuja MoU Secretariat, and all technical partners for their continued support towards capacity-building, regional cooperation, and the promotion of maritime safety in Africa.

Delivering a goodwill message, the representative of the IMO, Captain Ahmed Sewelam, reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering commitment to supporting member states through its technical cooperation programme to strengthen effective and harmonised port state control regimes globally.

“Effective regional cooperation and harmonized PSC practices are essential to eliminate substandard shipping and promote consistency across the region,” Captain Sewelam said.

He explained that the workshop provides a unique platform for delegates to strengthen their collective capacity as Port States, while discussing key elements such as inspection procedures, reporting, and strategies for improved performance noting that “together, we can strengthen Port State Control implementation and advance maritime safety and sustainability in the region”.

On his part, the Secretary General of the Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren, reiterated that capacity building remains a top priority of the Abuja MoU. He noted that effective Flag State control directly influences the quality of Port State Control operations, emphasizing the importance of strong national systems.

“We must continue to build capacity, strengthen cooperation, and share experiences to ensure that our region maintains high standards of maritime safety and compliance,” he said.