Nigeria’s Impact Economy Takes Centre Stage as IIF Celebrates Changemakers

Uzoma Mba

At the Civic Centre in Lagos, the lights dimmed and music swelled as a palpable sense of pride filled the room. It was not just another awards night,

it was a celebration of a new kind of wealth in Nigeria, one measured not only in profits but in purpose.

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) hosted the grand finale of its 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing (ACII) with a glittering awards dinner honouring individuals and organisations transforming communities and businesses through purposeful investment.

For the IIF, the event went beyond celebration, it was a statement of intent. The foundation’s mission has always been clear: to prove that capital can drive positive change while generating financial returns.

In her opening remarks, IIF’s Chief Executive Officer, Etemore Glover, reiterated this vision, reminding guests that “finance must become a force for social and environmental good.” Her words set the tone for an evening that blended elegance with impact.

Against the glittering backdrop of the Lagos Lagoon, guests mingled, business executives, social entrepreneurs, policymakers, and development partner, all united by a common goal: to make capital work for both profit and purpose.

The mood was equal parts celebratory and hopeful, with lively discussions about how Nigeria’s investment ecosystem can drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

This year’s awards selection process was particularly rigorous. Nominees were required to demonstrate how they integrated social or environmental objectives into their investment strategies.

According to Olufunke Baruwa, Chair of the Judges Committee, the purpose of the awards is to “celebrate those who prove that doing good and doing well can and must go hand in hand.” Each submission was assessed against both quantitative and qualitative metrics, ensuring that only measurable impact was recognised.

After a comprehensive review, 13 nominees were shortlisted, with final winners selected based on six criteria: intentionality, financial performance, sustainability, innovation, scalability, and measurable impact.

Omni Retail Technologies emerged as the 2025 winner in the Social Enterprise Category for its innovative approach to bridging retail access gaps while promoting sustainable business practices, a model now seen as a blueprint for inclusive economic growth.

In the Impact Investor Category, Alitheia Capital Management reaffirmed its position as one of Africa’s foremost gender-lens and sustainability-focused investors. The firm’s commitment to empowering women and underserved communities continues to redefine what smart investing means on the continent.

The night’s highlight was the presentation of the Innocent C. Chukwuma Award for Social Impact, won by Raising Star Foundation. Named after the late Innocent C. Chukwuma, an enduring symbol of social justice, the award, sponsored by Agon Workman, DevEast, Project Alert, and the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation (ICCEF), celebrated the continuity of his legacy and the passing of a torch to a new generation of changemakers.

In her closing remarks, Etemore Glover summarised the night’s essence: “Tonight, we don’t just hand out trophies; we celebrate proof points. The achievements of Omni Retail Technologies, Alitheia Capital Management, and Raising Star Foundation confirm that purpose-driven capital is not a niche, it is the indispensable strategy for Nigeria’s sustainable development.”

The IIF plans to build on this momentum through insights from its newly launched 2025 Impact Investing Landscape Study, offering a data-driven roadmap for aligning capital flows with measurable social outcomes.

As guests departed, the air was filled with quiet determination. Nigeria’s economic narrative, long defined by oil revenues, was being rewritten by investors who measure success through lives improved and communities strengthened.

The 8th ACII Awards proved that Nigeria’s impact economy is not just alive, but thriving, powered by visionaries who understand that the true wealth of a nation lies in the positive difference its people make.