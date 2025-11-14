King’s Trust Names Aig-Imoukhuede, Wife as Co-Chairs of Its Africa Advisory Board

King’s Trust International (KTI) has appointed Nigerian business leader, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and his wife, lawyer and philanthropist Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, as Co-Chairs of its Africa Advisory Board.

The leadership change, it said, marked a strategic shift aimed at strengthening KTI’s youth education, employability, and entrepreneurship programmes across the continent.

The couple succeeds Bernard and Genevieve Mensah, who have served as founding Co-Chairs for six years, establishing KTI’s footprint in Africa and supporting over 30,000 young people across nine countries. KTI reports that 83 per cent of these participants secured employment or returned to education within three months of completing the programme.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede said: “We are honoured to take on this role at a pivotal time for Africa’s future. Our mission is to unlock the potential and creativity of Africa’s youth, nurturing a generation that will lead sustainable development across the continent. We look forward to collaborating with partners who share our commitment to transforming lives through education, opportunity, and innovation.”

King’s Trust CEO, Will Straw, paid tribute to the outgoing Co-Chairs, noting: “Bernard and Genevieve have provided exceptional and visionary leadership that has been instrumental in establishing and growing KTI’s presence and impact across Africa.

“Their dedication over the past six years has laid a strong and lasting foundation for our work on the continent. We are delighted that they will both continue to contribute their valuable expertise as members of the Africa Advisory Board.”

The Africa Advisory Board, established to leverage African expertise, guides KTI’s programmatic growth across the continent by strengthening networks, mobilising resources, and shaping initiatives tailored to local realities. With over 60 per cent of Africa’s population under the age of 25, youth unemployment and underemployment remain pressing challenges.

The board under the Aig-Imoukhuedes, plans to scale innovative, high-impact programmes that equip young people with relevant skills to enter the workforce or establish their own businesses.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a renowned figure in the financial sector, is credited with transforming Access Bank into one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions. He chairs Access Holdings and Coronation Group, co-founded the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, and serves as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

‎His wife, Ofovwe, is Executive Vice-Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Vice-Chair of The Ovie Brume Foundation, and an advocate for youth and women’s empowerment. Both bring decades of experience in philanthropy, governance reform, and financial services to the board.

‎Straw highlighted the strategic vision of the new Co-Chairs, saying: “As we look to the future, we are excited to take our impact to the next level with Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede. Their extensive experience, deep commitment, and visionary approach will be vital in scaling our programmes and achieving even greater impact for young people across Africa. Together, we will drive forward innovative solutions that empower the next generation to learn, earn, and thrive throughout the continent.”

‎Since its launch in Africa in 2016, KTI has steadily expanded its reach, offering transformative programmes across education, employability, and entrepreneurship.

The charity, founded in 2015 by King Charles III, has supported over 125,000 young people globally and is now looking to scale its “Generation Potential” campaign, aimed at empowering 1 million more young people over the next decade.