Interior Minister Urges Reforms to Integrate Private Guard Companies into National Security Framework

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has called for comprehensive reforms to integrate private guard companies into Nigeria’s national security framework, noting that their contributions are critical to addressing emerging security challenges across the country.

Speaking at the 5th Private Security Industry Summit (PSIS) in Abuja, the Minister emphasised that private security firms, if properly regulated and coordinated, could serve as a vital complement to the efforts of conventional security agencies.

He also highlighted the need to review the Private Guard Companies Act 1986, describing it as outdated and inadequate for addressing current security realities.

The minister said: “Private security outfits are crucial to what the government seeks to achieve. We need you not only for maintaining security in estates and business premises but also for intelligence gathering and sharing.

According to official records, “you are among the largest employers of labour in the country, providing jobs for over one million Nigerians. We will begin with the review of the existing law and prioritise training, because we need one million officers to augment state security forces. These officers must also serve as potential intelligence agents for Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said that as the regulator in the industry, the NSCDC recognises that private guard companies have a wide presence across the country.

By leveraging that reach, the Commandant said the government believes the sector can play a vital role in gathering credible and actionable intelligence for security agencies, enabling them to take prompt action to curb insecurity at its source.

“In this regard, the government has been taking concrete steps to strengthen the industry through major reforms designed to align it with national security objectives and international best practices.

“Among these reforms is the Ministry’s ongoing effort to review the very obsolete Private Guard Companies Act of 1986, with the aim of updating it to meet current realities.

“This summit, therefore, provides a valuable platform for all critical stakeholders within the security architecture to make meaningful contributions towards empowering private guard companies to play a more effective role in building a resilient and sustainable security infrastructure across the country,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Baba Mohammed Azare, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the private security sector is a critical partner in supporting government efforts to maintain community safety.

He encouraged practitioners to strengthen collaboration with public security agencies, adopt technology-driven security solutions, and sustain a culture of discipline and accountability.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the National President of Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Dr. Chris Adigwu, highlighted that this year’s summit provides a unique platform for dialogue, experience sharing, and innovative strategic thinking.

He added that the event offers an opportunity to identify gaps, learn from past experiences, propose workable solutions, and chart a path towards a coordinated and resilient private-sector security architecture.