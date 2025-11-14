Gbenga Hashim Donates Reusable Pads Worth N5m to Over 2,000 Girls

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga -Hashim, has donated reusable sanitary pads worth over N5 million to young girls across the North Central.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Abuja, the presidential hopeful in 2027 said the initiative was part of his ongoing efforts to support adolescent girls, especially those affected by the economic hardship in the country.

He disclosed that over 2,000 girls will benefit from the first phase of the distribution, while more beneficiaries would be included in subsequent phases of production and distribution.

Also speaking at the event, one of the coordinators, Mrs. Judith Tsenvel fidelis, the immediate past Commissioner, Nigeria Girl Guides Association, Plateau State Chapter, explained the gesture was inspired by the growing inability of many young girls to afford disposable sanitary pads due to rising costs.

“His Excellency was moved to act because of the current economic realities. Many young girls cannot afford disposable pads, so this initiative was born out of concern for their dignity and well-being,” she said.

She noted the reusable pads are eco-friendly and made from locally sourced materials.

“During our research, we discovered that disposable pads often litter the streets and take hundreds of years to decompose. This reusable pad is safe, hygienic, and environmentally friendly. It can be washed, dried, and reused comfortably,” she added.

Explaining the production process, she revealed that the product, branded ‘Nature Drip’, is duly registered and certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“When production started, SON inspected our facility and was satisfied. The pads were also subjected to laboratory testing and autoclaving for sterilization before packaging,” she said.

She emphasized that the pads are durable and cost-effective.

“With two or three of these pads, a girl can manage comfortably for a year if properly maintained. It is economical, sustainable, and promotes menstrual hygiene,” she noted.

She praised Hashim for his commitment to empowering women and girls, describing him as “a leader who genuinely cares about the girl child, not just a politician seeking votes.”

The initiative, according to the organizers, aims to promote menstrual hygiene, reduce school absenteeism among girls, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

The scheme was sponsored through the Gbenga Hashim Foundation.