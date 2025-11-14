Ganduje Orders Swift Action on Airport Infrastructure Gaps

The Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday led members of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Board of Directors on an extensive inspection tour of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

The delegation, which included the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Board Secretary and Director of Legal Services, Mrs. Bridget Gold, Nasiru Muazu and Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Suleiman (Members of the FAAN board), embarked on a comprehensive tour covering the airside, terminal, and landside areas of the airport.

Also on the entourage was the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Henry Agbebire, who provided insights on communication and stakeholder engagement strategies aligned with FAAN’s transformation agenda.

The team inspected critical facilities, including the Fire Bay, Water Treatment Plant, and both the Domestic and International Terminals, as well as key airside infrastructure vital to airport safety and efficiency.

The Chairman, while commending FAAN for its visible strides in maintaining operational standards, underscored the need to expedite the completion of ongoing projects and address lingering infrastructural challenges to enhance service delivery at the Kano Airport.



